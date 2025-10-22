Should you pull Nefer's signature weapon in Genshin Impact?

Nefer's signature weapon in Genshin Impact, Reliquary of Truth, has officially been released with the latest Luna II version update, debuting alongside her character banner. It is a must-pull for players looking to maximize the unit's damage potential, as it significantly enhances her DPS output.
Reliquary of Truth has the highest CRIT damage stat among 5-star Catalysts, along with Elemental Mastery and a passive CRIT rate boost. This article explains why the weapon is worth pulling and also provides viable alternatives for it.
Note: The following information is based on the writer's analysis and the community's overall discussion.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Nefer's signature weapon overview and banner analysis in Genshin Impact
In Genshin Impact, Reliquary of Truth boosts Nefer's CRIT damage and Elemental Mastery while also providing a small CRIT rate increase. This boosts her charged attacks and Lunar Bloom reactions in combat, making the weapon the optimal choice for players aiming to maximize her DPS output
Statistically, you can get up to 8% CRIT rate, over 160 Elemental Mastery, and as much as 100% CRIT damage through the passive, Essence of Falsity.
Weapon banner analysis
Weapon banners in Genshin Impact can be tricky due to their drop rates. For Nefer's banner, there's a slim chance you may pull an off-rate weapon or Furina's signature Splendor of Tranquil Waters.
According to community analysis, Splendor of Tranquil Waters is mainly useful for Furina's off-field DPS role. At Constellation 0 (C0), she benefits more from energy recharge-focused options, making her signature weapon less essential unless her Constellations are unlocked beyond C1.
Other weapon choices for Nefer in Genshin Impact
While Nefer's signature weapon is her best-in-slot weapon, other 4-star alternatives can effectively fill the same role. Here are some options:
- Dawning Frost: Dawning Frost is obtainable as a 4-star option on the signature weapon banner in Luna II. It features a CRIT damage main stat and a passive that boosts Elemental Mastery.
- Blackmarrow Lantern: This weapon is a Nod-Krai craftable weapon catered to free-to-play players. It scales well with Lunar-Bloom damage, especially at higher refinements.
- The Widsith: The Widsith is also a great option for Nefer because of its CRIT damage main stat. However, its buffs for ATK or elemental DMG buffs are RNG-based with a 30-second cooldown, making it less consistent in DPS than the other weapons.
To conclude, Nefer's signature weapon in Genshin Impact (as of Luna II) is worth pulling if you're looking to maximize her DPS. While you might consider other weapons, the stat boosts provided by Reliquary of Truth will make Nefer's kit stronger and more reliable. Ultimately, the decision depends on your roster and which units you want to prioritize.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.