Should Riot change how the Remake system works in Valorant?

Getting an 'AFK' player in a Valorant game, especially during competitive matchmaking, is indeed one of the most tilting experiences that the shooter has to offer.

Frustrations with the game reach an all-time high when you have to launch a 'Remake Vote' just to have a player in your team decline and force you to play out a map in a 4v5 situation.

Valorant, like any other online multiplayer worth its ration of salt, has a fair share of trollers running amok on the servers. And subjecting players to a grueling 30-minute match where the odds are clearly against them is not something that any fan base will want to take.

In a recent Reddit post, a Valorant player who goes by the handle of yours_untruly talks about the issues that the current 'Match Remaking' system has for the wider player base.

The Redditor argues that “You shouldn't need all 4 votes to remake when someone disconnects.”

Unlike in League of Legends, where one vote is enough for the remake to be successful, Valorant requires all four. And just one player declining will subject the rest of the team to complete the map in a 4v5 situation, which is just a massive waste of time and energy.

Riot needs to change the way the Remaking system works in Valorant

Image via Riot Games

Being stuck in a 4v5 situation is not a good feeling, and a large part of the Valorant community feels that Riot should change the Remaking system and reduce the total number of votes required to pass the poll.

In the Reddit post, your_untruly said,

“Today, I had to play an entire game 4x5 because some troll didn't feel like remaking. The whole team was tilted and played with 0 will to do so, even the enemy team was annoyed to play that game. This has happened before, and it's not fun for anyone. In my opinion, even 2 votes (maybe 1) for remake should be enough to do it, but to have one person force three others to play a 4v5 is depressing.”

However, it’s not always the trollers who force players to 4v5 situations in Valorant. Sometimes, there are a few teammates who genuinely feel that they are good enough to carry a game no matter how badly the odds are stacked against them.

Another Redditor commented,

“I've encountered many players across the ladder who refuse to remake because they think they can carry a 4v5. If anything, make it so the full team needs to agree to continue playing instead of the other way around. If one person wants out, they shouldn't be forced to play out a much harder game for no extra reward.”

With the amount of support and upvotes that the Reddit post received, it’s quite safe to assume that a change in the Remake system is something that Valorant direly needs. And making it similar to that of League of Legends might just be the better solution.