Should you still use lengthy cards in FIFA 23?

FIFA 23's title update 4 has significantly altered two aspects of the game - trivelas and the lengthy body type. Both aspects have been absolutely dominant since they were introduced in this year's release. Body type is a new feature and is available in three options - controlled, lengthy, and explosive.

Out of the three, cards with the lengthy body type quickly became part of the game's meta. Because of this, cards that wouldn't have been considered viable in previous releases became very hard to tackle and defend against.

That was the case for the first month and a half, but things have now changed dramatically. The title update 4 was introduced earlier on November 15, following the release of the latest patch. Many had expected trivela shots to be nerfed, but it appears that the lengthy body type's impact has also been reduced. This has now raised some questions in the community over the viability of such cards.

FIFA 23's nerf of the lengthy body type could significantly change the game's meta

The lengthy body type was based on certain stats that were specific to some cards. Of course, players can convert cards into lengthy ones with the use of suitable chemistry styles. These are the required stats and differences that are required for a card to be lengthy in FIFA 23:

Strength >= 65

(Strength – Agility) >= 14

Acceleration >= 55

Height >= 174 cm (~ 5’9”)

Lengthy cards had an overpowered sprinting style, which allowed the cards to be much faster in the game. Suddenly, the cards of physically imposing footballers were no longer restricted by the pace stat.

After the recent body type adjustments, the cards have lost some of those abilities. The difference becomes much more evident when one tries to defend against explosive attackers who are naturally fast in the game. There have been numerous instances shared on social media, and many users were quick to note the big shift.

That being said, lengthy body type will still be able to have a big impact in FIFA 23. Yes, the effect will be much more subdued compared to earlier instances where it completely dominated the meta. In all likelihood, the meta will be much more balanced for the overall player base.

The scope for using controlled and explosive cards has also increased, as they have been indirectly buffed in FIFA 23. This could be the first time where the explosive cards might finally get the due recognition they deserve. However, players don't need to panic or consider selling their lengthy cards.

Even when lengthy cards were dominating the meta, players were still using controlled and explosive cards. Although the lengthy type did have some advantages, many controlled and explosive cards still had a significant impact in Ultimate Team. Following the nerf, the meta will likely become much more diverse compared to the early days of the game.

Hence, there's no reason as of now for FIFA 23 players to stop using cards with lengthy body types. While a few cards may have taken a harder hit than others, the lengthy body type will continue to remain viable for the time being. Moreover, there's always a chance for EA Sports to take note of the situation and make further adjustments.

