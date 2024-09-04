Should you tell Eleera or Gorak in Star Wars Outlaws?

Star Wars Outlaws is an open-world game where you often have to make choices that change the course of the narrative. These choices are part of the main campaign, meaning you have to make them no matter how tough they are. In the early stages of your playthrough, you will encounter a quest called Underworld, during which you will get a brief introduction to crime syndicates.

When you start the quest, you will come across Gorak, a Pyke underboss. Your task is to run off with Gorak's Spotchka recipe, which can be found after sneaking into his compound.

During your stealthy exploration of his compound, you will come across a holotape containing proof of Tizlak, another Pyke, joining hands with the imperial to go against Gorak.

After the quest, you must choose between alerting Gorak about the conspiracy or informing Eleera about Tizlak. This article tells you whom you should pass the information to in Star Wars Outlaws.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Eleera or Gorak: Star Wars Outlaws

Choose Eleera for a better relationship with Crimson Dawn in Star Wars Outlaws (Image via Ubisoft)

Your decision to pass information to either Eleera or Gorak in Star Wars Outlaws doesn't change much. This is because no matter who you pick between the two, Gorak will eventually find out about the conspiracy being plotted by Tizlak.

Informing Gorak about the conspiracy will boost the relationship between your protagonist and the Pykes. On the other hand, choosing to tell Eleera will improve your protagonist's relationship with Crimson Dawn.

The decision between Gorak and Eleera depends on who the players prefer. However, telling Eleera will benefit the protagonist, as a better relationship with the Crimson Dawn will make your access to their territory easier. This is required in the game's later stages, where you will have to find one of many experts located in Crimson Dawn territory.

Consequences of bad relations with Crimson Dawn in Star Wars Outlaws

Without choosing Eleera, you will lack a good relationship with the Crimson Dawn, forcing you to sneak around if you want to enter their restricted area.

You can find Aila's contact in Mirogana's restricted area, which you can easily enter if the relationship between the faction and your protagonist is good. You only need to cross a few crates to reach the contact after entering their compound.

However, being on bad terms with Crimson Dawn means you will need to be stealthy the entire time you are in their compound, which is difficult. This increase in difficulty can be avoided by sharing the intel with Eleera instead of Gorak when given the choice at the end of the Underworld quest.

