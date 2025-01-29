Should you try out Bloodborne in 2025?

Bloodborne is the crown jewel of the Soulslike genre, developed by FromSoftware and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment exclusively for the PlayStation 4 in 2015. From the art direction to combat and world design, the gaming community has nothing but positive things to share about this project. Hardcore Soulslike players shouldn't ignore this timeless masterpiece and give it a shot in 2025.

The PlayStation 5's backward compatibility feature allows fans to replay it with better load speeds. Unfortunately, Sony Interactive Entertainment has not shown any signs of a remaster or 60 FPS patch and is not interested in giving this title the same treatment as most first-party games. Nevertheless, the quality remains intact and is worth revisiting.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article reflect the writer's subjective opinions about the game.

Bloodborne has set the golden standard for the Soulslike genre

Bloodborne deserves a PlayStation 5 remaster and a PC port (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Director Hidetaka Miyazaki thoroughly enjoyed working on this project and was inspired by Gothic literature. The player takes on the role of a hunter as they explore a ruined town where all the locals are infected by a disease that transforms them into deadly monsters. As a hunter, players must fight through hordes of enemies and powerful bosses to find the source of the plague and end it.

The Soulslike genre is renowned for being difficult, especially with no shortage of omnipotent bosses and smaller enemies. Players must traverse the land of Yharnam and hone their skills before advancing to the next area. While the game is not a true open-world experience, the various regions of Yharnam are interconnected, akin to the world design of the iconic Dark Souls series.

After clearing one area, multiple paths will become accessible, and hunters can go in any direction. Unlike games with a linear structure, the players have full authority over what they do in Bloodborne.

Before being thrown into the depths of Yharnam, players can customize the appearance of their hunter in Bloodborne. This unique feature lets players feel as if they are involved in the story rather than controlling a fixed character that everyone gets to share. Each hunter can stand out, and the developers wanted the player base to differentiate their experiences from fellow hunters.

As a Hunter, players can meet friendly NPCs who act as vendors known as messengers. Hunters can acquire new weaponry to improve their chances of surviving the horrors of Yharnam. Bloodborne is not for the faint of heart, especially with a heavier focus on the Lovecraftian horror element given the darker atmosphere.

Players can sort through various weapons like swords, hammers, axes, spears, and even sidearms to hurt enemies from a distance. Regardless of what type of weapon a hunter has equipped, they are still susceptible to devastating blows without patience. Hunters must time their attacks and know when to evade to avoid seeing the "You Died" screen on Bloodborne followed by a long loading screen.

Fortunately, playing on a PlayStation 5 can shorten the wait for loading screens courtesy of the built-in SSD, and the Pro model can give the game a slight boost in image quality. While this sounds like a win, the game is still locked in at 30 FPS, which many consider below today's standards in video games.

Despite being published by Sony, the FromSoftware DNA is prevalent in how the world is designed. Throughout the journey, hunters will encounter lanterns, which serve as checkpoints and the respawn area if players die in battle. The lanterns in Bloodborne share a similar function to the bonfire system in Dark Souls.

This game is not for players with a short temper and anger management issues, especially after each combat encounter can crush a hunter beyond recognition. If the going gets tough, hunters can always retreat to their home base at the Hunter's Dream, where they can recuperate lost health but at the cost of respawning minions in infested areas.

Patience is the first step to self-improvement in Bloodborne (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

While taking a break from slaughtering the Yharnamites in Bloodborne, hunters can stock up on supplies, upgrade weapons, or purchase new ones from merchants. Blood Echoes are the main currency in the game and can be easily acquired by slaying enemies all over Yharnam.

The developer designed this system to encourage players to explore Chalice Dungeons to gain more powerful resources. Sometimes straying from the main path could lead to cool new areas.

Conclusion

Bloodborne may not appeal to everyone, but the quality is undeniable (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Bloodborne was a learning experience for director Hidetaka Miyazaki and has set the standard for a true Soulslike experience. From a certain point of view, this game ran so more recent titles could flourish. The developers cracked the code and kept innovating the formula to reach new audiences, and the Lovecraftian horror hits the spot for a certain demographic.

Despite being a decade old, Bloodborne stood well against the test of time; however, a remaster or Pro patch wouldn't hurt. If you are a fan of the Soulslike genre, this is one game you should try out this year.

