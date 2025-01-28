Should you try out LEGO Horizon Adventures in 2025?

LEGO Horizon Adventures is unlike most first-party PlayStation games. It launched on the Nintendo Switch and PC alongside the PlayStation 5 in 2024. The gaming community was initially skeptical when the project was announced, as it would be a retelling of the original Horizon game but in a different structure. However, the cutesy art style and gameplay make this a great title to check out in 2025.

The Horizon franchise is one of the most iconic PlayStation franchises. Guerrilla Games is at the helm, and it is a pleasure to witness the developer collaborate with another studio (Studio Gobo in association with The Lego Group) to reinterpret the events of a great game faithfully, but more accessible for a much younger audience.

While it is not as grand as the original title, it is still worth experiencing on any available platform.

LEGO Horizon Adventures is a great reinterpretation

Experience Aloy's adventures in the form factor of LEGO bricks (Image via Steam || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

In LEGO Horizon Adventures, players can expect a short yet entertaining retelling of the first entry in the Horizon franchise but with different gameplay mechanics and a different art style. While most of the original voice actors reprised their roles, this project feels like a standalone title rather than a reimagining. The game follows the same story beats with unique twists and turns suited for a LEGO project.

The developers impressively downplayed the themes of an apocalypse that nearly wiped out humanity and took advantage of the beautiful scenery and wildlife. The Horizon games are renowned for being large open-world sandboxes that depict how Colorado, Wyoming, and Utah will look in a futuristic and primitive setting. LEGO Horizon Adventures didn't reuse the same formula.

While the original Horizon games aren't necessarily mature or dark, this interpretation is much more lighthearted and family-friendly, making it a great pastime and entry point for children to get into the series.

The mainline Horizon games offer few options to handle a combat encounter, such as sneaking in tall grass to evade machines, using arrows, or even a spear for close quarters.

In LEGO Horizon Adventures, the combat is simpler and primarily lets Aloy use her bow to target the weak points of certain machines. While shooting arrows from a safe distance is a basic gameplay principle from the main series, stealth is hardly an option given how the levels are designed.

Aloy can be easily detected by either machines or hostile humans, which could lead to chaotic yet satisfying encounters. While Aloy remains the face of the Horizon franchise, this upbeat reimagining has done something the main series has not.

Unlike the main series, Aloy is not the only playable character in LEGO Horizon Adventures. Despite Aloy being at the center of this story, the developers wanted to give players more time with supporting characters like Teersa, one of the leaders of the Nora tribe; Erend, Aloy's friend from the Oseram tribe; and Varl, a fellow Nora Brave.

It is worth noting that this game can be played with a family member or friend with a spare controller or online as long as they are on the same platform. While the title has a few difficulty options, it would be much more entertaining to call in a friend to help you get through the tougher levels by hurling explosive canisters and firing arrows simultaneously.

Playing online with a friend on PlayStation 5 does require an active PlayStation Plus subscription, but the game supports a split-screen function for up to two players. This is a great option for players with a Nintendo Switch and a massive collection of spare Joy-Con or Pro controllers waiting to be used for a local co-op session.

There is something for everyone in LEGO Horizon Adventures (Image via Steam || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

It is worth noting that crossplay with other platforms is not an option, which can be a good thing. LEGO Horizon Adventures is designed to be a great couch co-op experience, and there might be some discrepancies if the developer enabled crossplay for different gaming systems.

Players can interact with other NPCs at Mother's Heart, the game's central hub that will constantly be revisited after unlocking upgrades for structures and more. Cosmetic items are a key feature in LEGO titles, and players can dress Aloy and other characters with cool outfits inspired by other franchises.

Conclusion

It may not be like the original game, but it is still a great gaming experience (Image via Epic Games || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

PlayStation Studios realized the Horizon franchise could be a perfect fit for all ages, making the wise decision to port it on the Nintendo Switch to appeal to younger gamers and PC enthusiasts. This project does not accurately reflect the original Horizon game; however, it gives it a LEGO treatment.

LEGO Horizon Adventures is fairly new and shows Sony's flexibility in adapting certain franchises. If you are looking for a short but fun game to play in 2025, this is an adventure that you wouldn't want to miss.

