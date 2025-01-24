Should you try out Ratchet and Clank (2016) in 2025?

Ratchet and Clank (2016) is a remake of the original game and a tie-in to the animated film adaptation. Insomniac Games faithfully remade the project from the ground up and improved the core gameplay mechanics to keep up with the demands of a third-person shooter on the PlayStation 4.

While this project is much smaller in scale next to Rift Apart, it laid the groundwork for a smoother development phase. This family-friendly adventure is perfect for younger players to experience in 2025 and a brief adventure full of hysterical jokes, platforming, and shootouts.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article reflect the writer's subjective and personal views about the game.

The Ratchet and Clank remake is a short but great gaming experience

Ratchet and Clank (2016) has a few surprises that could blow the players' socks off (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

While this entry is not as graphically and visually demanding as Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart, there are things to admire about this project. Insomniac Games has proven the flexibility of its developers for working on a family-friendly franchise like this while establishing a shared gaming universe through Marvel's Spider-Man games and the upcoming Wolverine project.

Trending

The story roughly follows the original, but the developers took the opportunity to expand in certain areas. The Ratchet and Clank remake is a decent-sized game that is not too long. However, it is also not too short for players with a knack for speedrunning this game in a day or two, depending on how fast they move and the difficulty setting.

Also read: 5 reasons why Marvel's Spider-Man is worth playing in 2025 (and 3 reasons why it's not)

Players can purchase and unlock a variety of firearms throughout their playthrough and explore different planets with environmental puzzles concealing rare items and loot. Nuts are scattered around and can be used to upgrade weapons, which is essential since the game will become progressively challenging. Insomniac Games found the perfect balance of fun without making it too difficult.

The combat and gunplay are fluid and smooth, encouraging players to be more attentive to their environment to avoid taking hits from incoming enemy fire. Ratchet's flexibility and agility allow him to jump around while shooting back at enemies and get up close to deal melee damage with his trusty Omniwrench.

Dr. Nefarious, Captain Qwark, Drek, and many more characters from the franchise make a comeback with updated looks to match the film adaptation. A few mini-games are sprinkled on different planets like Ratchet riding down the rails to perform tricks to collect more nuts and timed fitness challenges. Some challenges encourage a player to come back later after acquiring more upgrades.

Insomniac Games hid plenty of collectibles that must be found to acquire the platinum trophy. While it can be a hassle, like most games, to search every nook and cranny, some collectibles can provide gameplay benefits like newer weapons and upgrades.

The gaming community shouldn't miss out on a great Ratchet and Clank adventure (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

While players spend the majority of the game as Ratchet fighting aliens and other evil forces, there are a few occasions where Clank takes the lead to solve environmental puzzles. This is one of the few areas where the remake improved over the original and gave Ratchet's little sidekick more to do than just being his friend with a few tricks.

Also read: Is it worth playing The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild in 2025?

The visuals and world design are top-tier and beautifully crafted. Players can spend hours staring at each corner to see how the developers masterfully blended fun gameplay without compromising on aesthetics.

Despite being released in 2016, the developers released a patch to increase the frame rate for the PlayStation 5 and added a new weapon called The Bouncer as a gift for its 8th anniversary. The support this game received at launch was impressive and to see Insomniac Games continue to do so speaks volumes about its timeless quality.

Verdict

The Ratchet and Clank remake quickly flew by the heads of the average player (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

This project is another great PlayStation game that was severely underrated; however, the fanbase grew significantly after the release of Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart. There are not many games in the market that could blend an ambitious world design with a cutesy art style and offer a great gaming experience like this remake.

Also read: Is it worth playing The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom in 2025?

It is easy to dismiss that Ratchet and Clank (2016) look and feel like a child's game; however, it is designed for players of all ages to enjoy. That is the beauty of this franchise and this project is a good introduction before playing the most recent entry.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.