Should you try out Returnal in 2025?

Returnal is a third-person shooter about the struggles of an astronaut, Selene Vassos, on the alien planet of Atropos. Housemarque has proven to be a valuable asset for Sony Interactive Entertainment after the project's commercial and financial success, which led to its acquisition in 2021, a few months after the game's release on the PlayStation 5.

The game is unlike any other, as it incorporates the roguelike structure of being stuck in an endless time loop. The genre is not for the faint of heart, and the thrill of being gunned down by extraterrestrial life only to go back to square one is reason enough to try this game in 2025.

Returnal is a game experience worth returning to

Atropos can be cold, harsh, unforgiving, and relentless towards uninvited guests (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Housemarque struck gold by combining horror elements with a non-linear storytelling structure. In Returnal, players take on the role of Selene Vassos as she goes against the wishes of ASTRA Corporation to investigate a planet that is off-limits to any personnel. No amount of corporate talk can dampen Selene's drive to pursue what she thinks is right, which leads to deadly consequences.

Selene crash-lands on the planet, lost and alone, with no way to reach ASTRA Corporation. Since she was already there, she might as well make the most of it and explore Atropos. Armed with a few high-tech weapons and a spacesuit with minimal protection, players must survive on the planet and scavenge better gear to improve their chances of finding what Selene calls the 'White Shadow.'

Regardless of how far a player has reached in the initial playthrough of Returnal, everything resets, and Selene will respawn where she crash-landed in the first place.

Aside from losing all the weapons and equipment, the entire planet will evolve to ensure Selene and the players have a different playground with each run. Death isn't a mercy Selene can receive from Atropos as players repeat an endless cycle of runs.

The story can get confusing, but players must bear with it to see the bigger picture. However, it is easy to overlook since the majority of the game is about fighting aliens and pushing through. After successfully ending a run, Selene is sent to another dimensional plane that perfectly replicates her childhood home and relives a series of flashbacks.

While roguelike games may not appeal to everyone, Returnal's gameplay is thrilling, and each weapon feels great to use, especially with the modern enhancements of the DualSense controller on the PlayStation 5. The adaptive triggers and haptic feedback improve the immersion.

Players must brave Atropos and fight all of its environmental threats head-on. Selene is marooned on a deadly planet, and must guide herself through uncharted territory, hoping to find the source of the White Shadow. Not everyone is fond of dying or suffering while playing a game; however, this is what Housemarque envisioned for Returnal.

The gaming community should know what they are stepping into as they land on Atropos (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

While other roguelike games excelled using a cutesy art style and 2D format like Hades, Returnal is a perfect blend of triple-A quality paired with great controls and stunning visuals. The project was a cut above the rest and came out on different platforms as well. In February 2023, Housemarque ported the game to PC with the help of Climax Studios.

Returnal is more about discovering the truth behind Atropos while watching Selene's mental state slowly unravel. Regardless of how many times Selene dies on Atropos, there is no escape, and players can view the planet as her purgatory.

The game has the features of most roguelike games, such as intense difficulty, and this is not the first good experience with the PlayStation 5. Skill is essential in determining the smoothness of each run. Powerful bosses will be the final hurdle between Selene and a successful run; however, they will not go down easy without a fight.

Verdict

Returnal is about the survival of the fittest (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Returnal is a great first attempt for Sony Interactive Entertainment to dive into the roguelike genre. Housemarque struck gold with this project and convinced the gaming community that this genre was here to stay, which inspired other franchises to adapt, for example, God of War Ragnarok Valhalla by Santa Monica Studios.

The roguelike genre focuses more on gameplay than storytelling, and only a handful of games made the experience bearable without feeling impossible or boring.

If you want a great triple-A roguelike game for the PlayStation 5 or your high-end gaming PC, consider adding Returnal to your list of games to play in 2025.

