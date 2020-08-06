Shroud might just be planning to go pro in Valorant

Image credits: Esportsjunkie.com

When it comes to adapting to shooter games, there is no talent who is as prolific as Michael' Shroud' Grzesiek.

He is hailed as an aiming god, and the professional CS: GO player turned streamer has, over the years, acquired one of the biggest fan bases in the video game streaming industry.

However, his recent move to Mixer wasn't as lucrative as one would have hoped, and after the platform shut down on the 22nd of June, there is a lot of speculation as to what Shroud will be doing in the future.

Will he be rejoining Twitch, or signing a deal with YouTube?

Each guess is as good as any. Shroud's silence over the topic is not at all helping his fans in coming up with a solid theory about his future as a gamer.

But that being said, over the last couple of weeks, Shroud has been tweeting cryptic videos, which might hint at him taking up Valorant as a professional player.

Shroud's cryptic messages on Valorant

On the 31st of July, Shroud tweets a GIF which briefly shows the image of the Valorant Agent, Omen, on the barrel of a gun.

This cryptic message was taken by his fans as Shroud's first hint at taking up Valorant on a professional level,

The second hint came on the 4th of August, which like the previous GIF, was as cryptic. But this time around, it showed some of Shroud's very own gameplay clips reflected on a knife.

This helped in cementing some of the speculations that fans are having about the 'aim god' taking up the professional gamer mantle once again. After a brief but successful spell on the CS: GO eSports stage, Shroud had taken up full-time streaming and has never really considered going pro after that.

So why will Shroud want to go pro now?

Previously, Shroud had always stated on his streams that he liked streaming more than playing on the professional stage.

So what gives merit to the speculations of him going pro now?

Apart from his love for streaming, it was also the obligation of the various platforms that prevented him from 'playing at the top' on Valorant.

But now that he no longer has an exclusivity deal with any streaming service, Shroud is now free to stream whenever he wants and how little he wants. Hence, he can consider going pro in Riot Games' shooter Valorant.

Another strange aspect of his cryptic messages is that, after the Valorant closed beta ended, Shrouded wasn't as active on the game.

When Valorant had its official release, Shroud was getting more and more into Escape from Tarkov, so these sudden GIFs of Valorant Agents and gameplay has more to it than what meets the eye.

And the fan speculations of Shroud going pro in the game doesn't feel all that fanciful.