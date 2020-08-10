Shroud tweets yet another cryptic GIF, fans speculate a new 'Brand' logo and a Valorant move

(Image Credits: TalkEsports)

Michael' Shroud' Grzesiek's silence ever since the fall of Mixer has sparked a lot of speculation among his fans, as to what the streaming personality will be deciding to do in the coming months.

And his latest antics on Twitter have not at all been helpful to his fan base, in coming to a firm conclusion. Many hoped that the 'aim god' Shroud would sign up with Twitch again, and stream away Escape from Tarkov to his heart's content. However, it soon gave way to a lot of confusion due to the lack of any form of official announcements.

However, instead of letting his fans know about the decisions that he has made or is making, Shroud has been leaving a lot of cryptic gifs on Twitter.

Shroud's cryptic GIFs on Valorant

With yesterday's cryptic tweet being the third in the line of such messages left by Shroud on Twitter, fans are still bamboozled as to what the streamer is actually hinting at.

In the first tweet posted on the 31st of July, Shroud showed the image of the Valorant Agent, Omen, on the barrel of a gun.

Advertisement

The second hint came on the 4th of August, which like the previous GIF, was as cryptic. But this time around, it showed some of Shroud's very own gameplay clips reflected on a knife.

The third tweet, which was made yesterday, is where the things get a bit interesting.

Posted on the 8th of August, the GIF shows a gun that is being constructed. However, what makes it so very different from the previous tweets by Shroud is that there was no recognizable game that was referenced in it.

Snap from the GIF.

However, there was a symbol that was focused on the right , and some are even speculating that it can be his new logo.

If i were to guess I’d say it’s his new logo. He talked about right before mixer fell apart about his new brand. Still @shroud probably his new logo — Chris (@cmckinney0501) August 9, 2020

Shroud wanted to create his own brand long before Mixer fell apart, and the logo can be his very first step in creating one.

Only time will tell what these cryptic GIFs mean, but a move to Valorant seems like the more likely option. And even Dr.DisRespect feels that Shroud going pro in Valorant would indeed be 'sweet'.