Sign ups For Fortnite Android Beta Are Out - Here's All You Should Know

Ganesh Kumar Pillai
CONTRIBUTOR
News
17   //    10 Aug 2018, 18:59 IST

Fo
Fortnite android

Epic has finally dived into the platform with the largest number of users by launching Fortnite Battle Royale Beta for Android and is getting the warmest welcome too.

Players with Samsung Galaxy devices are the first to be invited starting today. The other phones will be allowed to join in soon enough in a few days.

Currently supported Samsung phones are :

• Galaxy S7 / S7 Edge

• Galaxy S8 / S8+,

• Galaxy S9/S9+

• Galaxy Note 8

• Galaxy Note 9

• Galaxy Tab S3

• Galaxy Tab S4

Also, Epic and Samsung have collaboratively launched a skin that is gifted to the players who purchase the new Samsung Galaxy Note 9 or the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S4. This skin is called the Galaxy outfit and looks magnificent. Another perk of this skin is that it is exclusive to the purchasers of the above mentioned mobile devices and will not be found in the store for anyone else.

In the next few days, these devices can get access to the game according to Epic games.

• Google: Pixel / Pixel XL, Pixel 2 / Pixel 2 XL

• Asus: ROG Phone, Zenfone 4 Pro, 5Z, V

• Essential: PH-1

• Huawei: Honor 10, Honor Play, Mate 10 / Pro, Mate RS, Nova 3, P20 / Pro, V10

• LG: G5, G6, G7 ThinQ, V20, V30 / V30+

• Nokia: 8

• OnePlus: 5 / 5T, 6

• Razer: Phone

• Xiaomi: Blackshark, Mi 5 / 5S / 5S Plus, 6 / 6 Plus, Mi 8 / 8 Explorer / 8SE, Mi Mix, Mi Mix2, Mi Mix 2S, Mi Note 2

• ZTE: Axon 7 / 7s, Axon M, Nubia / Z17 / Z17s, Nubia Z11

Once you've signed up, epic will send you an email in a few days time and all you have to do is follow the instructions mentioned in the email to get access to the game!

Note that Fortnite Battle Royale is not available on the Google Play Store hence you need to download it only on Epic's own website. All the Victory Royales to you :D



Fortnite Battle Royale
Ganesh Kumar Pillai
CONTRIBUTOR
