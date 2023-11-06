Silent Hill 2 remake might feature a separate Pyramid Head campaign

Silent Hill 2 is generating substantial excitement within the gaming community, with numerous rumors fueling discussions on platforms like Reddit and other social media outlets. One prominent rumor that has captured considerable attention pertains to the inclusion of a playable Pyramid Head campaign in the upcoming Silent Hill 2 remake.

Consequently, gamers hold varying viewpoints regarding the addition of Pyramid Head, with some preferring to maintain the narrative centered on James Sunderland, the protagonist of Silent Hill 2.

Pyramid Head, the primary antagonist of the original Silent Hill 2 game, continues to be regarded as one of the most frightening entities in the realm of horror gaming.

This character has earned a significant following among dedicated horror gamers, raising the possibility that Konami may grant Pyramid Head additional exposure and allow players to explore his backstory in the upcoming Silent Hill 2 remake.

What to expect from the Pyramid Head campaign in Silent Hill 2 remake

According to the Reddit post, the Silent Hill 2 remake's Best Buy listing reveals that there will be a playable backstory for Pyramid Head. While the Best Buy description primarily focuses on the main character, James Sunderland, it also alludes to a Pyramid Head campaign.

Now that fans know the character is essentially a manifestation of James Sunderland, it will be interesting to see how Konami and Bloober Team choose to portray this aspect of the game. The playable campaign featuring Pyramid Head could center around the remorseful actions of James, who was responsible for his wife's tragic death.

Pyramid Head from SH 2 remake. (Image via Konami)

In the original SH 2, Pyramid Head relentlessly pursued James, and in the final moments, as James confronted his guilt, Pyramid Head took his own life by impaling himself with the Great Spear. Silent Hill, as a whole, serves as a metaphor, revealing to James his true nature and ultimately forcing him to acknowledge his role in his wife's demise.

The origin story of Pyramid Head may offer a comprehensive background on James' past mistakes and how those transgressions contributed to the creation of this horrifying character. Konami could potentially present two intertwined narratives, one focusing on James and the other on Pyramid Head, allowing players to delve deeper into their interconnectedness.

Both James and Pyramid Head seek to escape their respective realities, but Pyramid Head's release from torment hinges on James accepting his past mistakes; otherwise, the suffering will persist.

Who is the Pyramid Head in Silent Hill 2?

Pyramid Head serves as a constant reminder of James' guilt by repeatedly executing Maria, a manifestation of Mary, right before James' eyes. Moreover, Pyramid Head also represents James' unresolved s*xual frustrations.

In addition to incorporating psychological horror elements, graphic content, storytelling, and atmospheric horror elements, the original SH2 placed significant emphasis on symbolism. Within the game, virtually everything, including the monsters and various encounters, serves as a reflection of James and his innermost desires.

For instance, the Pyramid Head symbolizes James' desire for self-punishment in response to Mary's death. This enigmatic figure takes on the role of an executioner, embodying James' need for atonement since he has not yet come to terms with his involvement in Mary's demise.