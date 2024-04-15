"Silver of the moon": League of Legends LoLdle answers 649 (Tuesday, April 16, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 649th edition are now available. If you are interested in testing your knowledge about LoL and its massive roster of champions, these five puzzles will certainly entertain you. After successfully solving the riddles, you may continue to hold your daily streak while sharing your achievements on social media.

Here's the April 16, 2024, LoLdle quote puzzle:

"Silver of the moon."

Jarvan IV, Vayne, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 649th edition (April 16, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the April 16, 2024 edition are as follows:

Classic : Jarvan IV

: Jarvan IV Quote : Vayne

: Vayne Ability : Irelia; Bonus : Q

: Irelia; : Q Emoji : Lee Sin

: Lee Sin Splash art: Gwen; Bonus: Space Groove Gwen

The classic riddle's solution is Jarvan IV, which should be evident from the clues offered. The quote puzzle’s hint mentions “moon,” which suits Vayne, a great ranged top-laner champion in League of Legends.

Irelia's Blade Surge ability is shown in the ability puzzle. If fans see the blind person emoji, then it is likely that Lee Sin’s name can be decoded. Lastly, Gwen’s Space Groove splash art does not pose any challenges.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Some of the previous LoLdle answers are shown below:

April 15, LoLdle 648: Quinn, Kindred, Zed, Xayah, Katarina

Quinn, Kindred, Zed, Xayah, Katarina April 14, LoLdle 647: Galio, Malphite, Rakan, Sejuani, Lux

Galio, Malphite, Rakan, Sejuani, Lux April 13, LoLdle 646: Aurelion Sol, Jarvan IV, Ryze, Zilean, Volibear

Aurelion Sol, Jarvan IV, Ryze, Zilean, Volibear April 12, LoLdle 645: Mordekaiser, Xin Zhao, Kassadin, Nocturne, Kennen

Mordekaiser, Xin Zhao, Kassadin, Nocturne, Kennen April 11, LoLdle 644: Garen, Ahri, Rammus, Olaf, Renekton

Garen, Ahri, Rammus, Olaf, Renekton April 10, LoLdle 643: Tryndamere, Vex, Nocturne, Yorick, Cho'Gath

Tryndamere, Vex, Nocturne, Yorick, Cho'Gath April 9, LoLdle 642: Kayn, Azir, Singed, Graves, Xerath

Kayn, Azir, Singed, Graves, Xerath April 8, LoLdle 641: Fizz, Soraka, Karthus, Poppy, Syndra

Fizz, Soraka, Karthus, Poppy, Syndra April 7, LoLdle 640: Alistar, Irelia, Viego, Ezreal, Jax

Alistar, Irelia, Viego, Ezreal, Jax April 6, LoLdle 639: Xerath, Yorick, Gnar, Elise, Rek'Sai

Xerath, Yorick, Gnar, Elise, Rek'Sai April 5, LoLdle 638: Kayle, Kassadin, Ziggs, Yasuo, Bard

Kayle, Kassadin, Ziggs, Yasuo, Bard April 4, LoLdle 637: Jayce, Rakan, Orianna, Tryndamere, Shen

Jayce, Rakan, Orianna, Tryndamere, Shen April 3, LoLdle 636: Pantheon, Vladimir, Cassiopeia, Evelynn, Briar

Pantheon, Vladimir, Cassiopeia, Evelynn, Briar April 2, LoLdle 635: Azir, Corki, Tahm Kench, Xerath, Zilean

Azir, Corki, Tahm Kench, Xerath, Zilean April 1, LoLdle 634: Shyvana, Nilah, Wukong, Syndra, Annie

Shyvana, Nilah, Wukong, Syndra, Annie March 31, LoLdle 633: Cassiopeia, K'Sante, Hwei, Miss Fortune, Viego

Cassiopeia, K'Sante, Hwei, Miss Fortune, Viego March 30, LoLdle 632: Veigar, Sona, Senna, Nunu and Willump, Akshan

The answers for the 650th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on April 17, 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback