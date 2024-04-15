"Silver of the moon": League of Legends LoLdle answers 649 (Tuesday, April 16, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 649th edition are now available. If you are interested in testing your knowledge about LoL and its massive roster of champions, these five puzzles will certainly entertain you. After successfully solving the riddles, you may continue to hold your daily streak while sharing your achievements on social media.
Here's the April 16, 2024, LoLdle quote puzzle:
"Silver of the moon."
Jarvan IV, Vayne, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 649th edition (April 16, 2024)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the April 16, 2024 edition are as follows:
- Classic: Jarvan IV
- Quote: Vayne
- Ability: Irelia; Bonus: Q
- Emoji: Lee Sin
- Splash art: Gwen; Bonus: Space Groove Gwen
The classic riddle's solution is Jarvan IV, which should be evident from the clues offered. The quote puzzle’s hint mentions “moon,” which suits Vayne, a great ranged top-laner champion in League of Legends.
Irelia's Blade Surge ability is shown in the ability puzzle. If fans see the blind person emoji, then it is likely that Lee Sin’s name can be decoded. Lastly, Gwen’s Space Groove splash art does not pose any challenges.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Some of the previous LoLdle answers are shown below:
- April 15, LoLdle 648: Quinn, Kindred, Zed, Xayah, Katarina
- April 14, LoLdle 647: Galio, Malphite, Rakan, Sejuani, Lux
- April 13, LoLdle 646: Aurelion Sol, Jarvan IV, Ryze, Zilean, Volibear
- April 12, LoLdle 645: Mordekaiser, Xin Zhao, Kassadin, Nocturne, Kennen
- April 11, LoLdle 644: Garen, Ahri, Rammus, Olaf, Renekton
- April 10, LoLdle 643: Tryndamere, Vex, Nocturne, Yorick, Cho'Gath
- April 9, LoLdle 642: Kayn, Azir, Singed, Graves, Xerath
- April 8, LoLdle 641: Fizz, Soraka, Karthus, Poppy, Syndra
- April 7, LoLdle 640: Alistar, Irelia, Viego, Ezreal, Jax
- April 6, LoLdle 639: Xerath, Yorick, Gnar, Elise, Rek'Sai
- April 5, LoLdle 638: Kayle, Kassadin, Ziggs, Yasuo, Bard
- April 4, LoLdle 637: Jayce, Rakan, Orianna, Tryndamere, Shen
- April 3, LoLdle 636: Pantheon, Vladimir, Cassiopeia, Evelynn, Briar
- April 2, LoLdle 635: Azir, Corki, Tahm Kench, Xerath, Zilean
- April 1, LoLdle 634: Shyvana, Nilah, Wukong, Syndra, Annie
- March 31, LoLdle 633: Cassiopeia, K'Sante, Hwei, Miss Fortune, Viego
- March 30, LoLdle 632: Veigar, Sona, Senna, Nunu and Willump, Akshan
The answers for the 650th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on April 17, 2024.