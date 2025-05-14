Silver Palace: Everything we know about the new ARPG

On May 14, 2025, Elementa and Silver Studio revealed the trailer for their new Action Role-playing game, Silver Palace. They also showed the official gameplay showcase on their YouTube channel. Moreover, you can also pre-register for this game on their official website.

Players have been hyped for this new ARPG title since the Developers released the gameplay details. In this game, you play as a detective and solve various crimes and mysteries in the fictional world of Silvernia.

On that note, this article will discuss everything we know so far about the new ARPG Gacha title, Silver Palace.

Everything we know so far about the new ARPG, Silver Palace

Silver Palace is a new action Role-playing game developed by Silver Studio and published by Elementa. The developers have released a new gameplay trailer and pre-registration for their latest game on May 13, 2025. They have not announced a release date for this game yet. Thus, this article will be updated when we have more information about a possible release date.

You can still pre-register for the game and check details about the characters, news, and game features on their official website. However, the developers have not yet announced special rewards for completing the pre-registration.

Furthermore, this title was developed by Elementa using Unreal Engine 5. The developers have announced that it will be released on PC, Android, and iOS. Although they have announced that it will be coming to consoles, it wasn't explicitly mentioned if it would arrive on PlayStation, Xbox, or other similar consoles.

The developer team has also released the official gameplay showcase for their new title. Based on the promotional content, this game would be an anime-inspired ARPG gacha title.

It is also an open-world game, where you can use special horses to travel on land and in the air. Silvernia also has various traversal mechanics that allow you to explore the map faster. Furthermore, you can have up to four party members in a team while exploring the map or fighting against enemies.

The gameplay looks similar to Reverse: 1999 and Genshin Impact, and you can use special QTE combos and other skills to defeat enemies. Moreover, the main character in this game, Detective, has a melee weapon and a gun, which you can use in combat. After subduing some enemies, you can also use special techniques such as interrogating, coercing, or stunning them.

The game also has unique elemental effects or combos that you can effectively use on enemies. Each character has a unique elemental power, which they can unleash through their skills and attacks. Furthermore, the developers showcased a special boss fight in the gameplay trailer.

Characters who will appear in Silver Palace

Characters appearing in Silver Palace (Image via Elementa)

As of May 13, 2025, the developers have announced three characters who will appear in this game:

Detective - you can either play as the male or female Main Character

- you can either play as the male or female Main Character Argos - a young bartender affiliated with MISS

- a young bartender affiliated with MISS Alf - Affiliated with MISS, and is MISS Maid 49

Although we can see more characters in the gameplay trailer, the developers haven't officially announced their details.

Nothing much about Silver Palace's story is known, apart from its setting. The game is set in the fictional world of an industrialized metropolis, Silvernia. The main character is a Detective returning to Silvernia after three years to solve a deadly case.

