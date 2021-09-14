Sinners vs Gorillaz at CS:GO Elisa Invitational Fall 2021: Prediction, head to head, live streaming details, and more

Sinners and Gorillaz will face each other in less than 24 hours at the CS:GO Elisa Invitational Fall 2021. The best-of-three series is part of the Swiss Round 1 of the tournament.
Elisa Invitational Fall 2021 has a prize pool of $100,000 USD and 20 CS:GO teams competing for it.
Sinners has a formidable squad with an HLTV world ranking of 20. In comparison, Gorillaz currently stands on 92. Here's a look at these teams and their past performances ahead of their matchup.
Sinners vs Gorillaz analyzed ahead of CS:GO Elisa Invitational
Recent results for Sinners and Gorillaz
Sinners have had moderate success in recent matches. They won ESEA Season 37: Premier Division - Europe in June 2021.
On the other hand, Gorillaz was formed in March 2021. Their runs in recent tournaments have been mostly short-lived.
Head-to-head results for Sinners vs Gorillaz
Elisa Invitational Fall 2021 is the first time the CS:GO squads of Sinners and Gorillaz will come face-to-face. There are no previous head-to-head results of Sinners vs Gorillaz to go by.
The CS:GO rosters of Sinners and Gorillaz
The opening CS:GO rosters of Sinner and Gorillaz in Elisa Invitational Fall 2021 are:
Sinners
- Sebastian “beastik” Daňo
- Jindřich “ZEDKO” Chyba
- Max “SHOCK” Kvapil
- Adam “NEOFRAG” Zouhar
- Tomáš “oskar” Šťastný
Gorillaz
- Robin “flusha” Rönnquist
- Miikka “suNny” Kemppi
- Kevin “HS” Tarn
- Jere “sergej” Salo
- Richard “ritchiEE” Mestdagh
Sinners vs Gorillaz at Elisa Invitational Fall 2021 - Predictions
While both teams are going to give their all in the best-of-three CS:GO series, Sinners are clearly the favorites given their recent track record as a team.
The Gorillaz squad has Flusha as their anchor and undoubtedly has the potential to create an upset. However, Sinners have a clear upper hand going forward into the series against Gorillaz, and most of the CS:GO community are rooting for Sinners as well. Another storyline to follow is the return of Oskar, whose comeback to tier 1 CS has been nothing short of amazing.
When and where to watch Sinners vs Gorillaz
The Sinners vs Gorillaz match in Elisa Invitational Fall 2021 will be live-streamed from ElisaEsports’ official Twitch Channel from 4:30 PM IST / 11:00 AM UTC.
