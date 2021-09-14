Sinners vs Gorillaz at CS:GO Elisa Invitational Fall 2021: Prediction, head to head, live streaming details, and more

Sinners and Gorillaz will face each other in less than 24 hours at the CS:GO Elisa Invitational Fall 2021. The best-of-three series is part of the Swiss Round 1 of the tournament.

Elisa Invitational Fall 2021 has a prize pool of $100,000 USD and 20 CS:GO teams competing for it.

Sinners has a formidable squad with an HLTV world ranking of 20. In comparison, Gorillaz currently stands on 92. Here's a look at these teams and their past performances ahead of their matchup.

Sinners vs Gorillaz analyzed ahead of CS:GO Elisa Invitational

Recent results for Sinners and Gorillaz

Sinners have had moderate success in recent matches. They won ESEA Season 37: Premier Division - Europe in June 2021.

On the other hand, Gorillaz was formed in March 2021. Their runs in recent tournaments have been mostly short-lived.

Head-to-head results for Sinners vs Gorillaz

Elisa Invitational Fall 2021 is the first time the CS:GO squads of Sinners and Gorillaz will come face-to-face. There are no previous head-to-head results of Sinners vs Gorillaz to go by.

The CS:GO rosters of Sinners and Gorillaz

The opening CS:GO rosters of Sinner and Gorillaz in Elisa Invitational Fall 2021 are:

Sinners

Sebastian “beastik” Daňo

Jindřich “ZEDKO” Chyba

Max “SHOCK” Kvapil

Adam “NEOFRAG” Zouhar

Tomáš “oskar” Šťastný

Gorillaz

Robin “flusha” Rönnquist

Miikka “suNny” Kemppi

Kevin “HS” Tarn

Jere “sergej” Salo

Richard “ritchiEE” Mestdagh

Sinners vs Gorillaz at Elisa Invitational Fall 2021 - Predictions

While both teams are going to give their all in the best-of-three CS:GO series, Sinners are clearly the favorites given their recent track record as a team.

The Gorillaz squad has Flusha as their anchor and undoubtedly has the potential to create an upset. However, Sinners have a clear upper hand going forward into the series against Gorillaz, and most of the CS:GO community are rooting for Sinners as well. Another storyline to follow is the return of Oskar, whose comeback to tier 1 CS has been nothing short of amazing.

When and where to watch Sinners vs Gorillaz

The Sinners vs Gorillaz match in Elisa Invitational Fall 2021 will be live-streamed from ElisaEsports’ official Twitch Channel from 4:30 PM IST / 11:00 AM UTC.

