Six CS:GO players arrested for match fixing in Australia

Tarun Sayal 12 // 26 Aug 2019, 21:19 IST

CSGO

Fixing has become a significant problem for all the Gamblers almost in every sport. Players fix matches and this results in substantial loss to the opposite side bets. Recently Victoria police have arrested six Counter Strike Global Offensive players who were involved in the fixture of the match. After this incident, at least five matches got affected during a CS: GO tournament and the players involved in this case are between 19 years to 22 years old.

According to the source, these players have fixed the match to lose in advance and then place the bets on those matches. A total of 20 bets were placed on those matches by Australian Punters. The investigation began on this case when a betting company reported this case to police and detectives started to research on this case. Sportsbet and other companies are one of them.

The six players that were caught during the investigation were sentenced to ten years of imprisonment, and four of them are from Melbourne suburbs and two from Mount Eliza. It is said that the investigation team was on the mission from march, but due to no solid proof, they were unable to arrest these fixers.

Assistant Commissioner Neil Paterson said in official Blogspot post:

Esports is really an emerging sporting industry and with that will come the demand for betting availability on the outcomes of tournaments and matches. These warrants also highlight that police will take any reports of suspicious or criminal activity within esports seriously, and we encourage anyone with information to come forward.

Authority also stated that the investigation team would continue to work with Sportsbet and other gambling websites to find more culprits involved in the fixing of matches and arrest them.

