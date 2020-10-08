SK Sabir Boss vs B2K (Born2Kill): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

SK Sabir Boss and B2K are two renowned content creators who make videos on the popular battle royale game, Free Fire. They boast millions of subscribers on their respective YouTube channels, courtesy of their exemplary gameplay and skills.

In this article, we compare the stats of SK Sabir Boss and B2K in Free Fire.

Also Read: B2K (Born2Kill) vs Desi Gamers: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID number and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID number is 55479535.

Lifetime Stats

Lifetime Stats

SK Sabir Boss has featured in a total of 25080 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 8346 of them, with a win rate of 33.27%. He has secured a mammoth 89328 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.34.

Advertisement

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 2865 games and has won 596 of them, which translates to a win rate of 20.80%. He has secured 7784 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.43 in this mode.

In the solo mode, SK Sabir Boss has 141 wins from 1570 games at a win rate of 8.98%. He also has 3202 kills to his name, with a K/D ratio of 2.24.

Ranked Stats

Ranked Stats

In Ranked Season 17, SK Sabir Boss has 290 Booyahs from 1107 squad games, which makes his win rate 26.19%. He has amassed 3045 kills in this mode at a K/D ratio of 3.73.

He has also played 49 duo games and has won 6 of them, which translates to a win rate of 12.24%. He also has 89 kills to his name and has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.07.

He has only played one solo game and is yet to win a match in this mode.

Advertisement

B2K’s Free Fire ID number and stats

B2K’s Free Fire ID number is 320653047.

Lifetime Stats

Lifetime Stats

B2K has played 7420 games in the squad mode and has gotten the better of his opponents in 1378 games, making his win rate 18.57%. He has secured more than 43000 kills in this mode at an impressive K/D ratio of 7.12

The YouTuber also has 383 Booyahs from 2212 duo matches, which translates to a win rate of 17.31%. He has also registered 8877 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.85.

In the solo mode, B2K has played 1371 matches and has triumphed in 168 games, with a win rate of 12.25%. He has accumulated 4445 kills in this mode and has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.69.

Ranked Stats

Ranked Stats

Advertisement

B2K has played 1380 squad games in Ranked Season 17 and has emerged victorious in 170 matches, which translates to a win rate of 12.31%. He has also maintained a decent K/D ratio of 6.36.

The famous YouTuber has also taken part in 132 duo matches and has secured 16 wins at a win rate of 12.12%. He has 880 kills to his name and a K/D ratio of 7.59.

B2K has 3 Booyahs in 27 Ranked solo matches, killing 128 enemies at a K/D ratio of 5.33.

Comparison

Both SK Sabir Boss and B2K have impressive stats in Garena Free Fire. It can be difficult to compare the two players since they play in different regions.

However, if we ignore the regional aspect, SK Sabir Boss has a higher win rate in the lifetime squad and duo matches while B2K leaps ahead in terms of K/D ratio in all three modes. The latter is also ahead when we compare the win rate in the lifetime solo mode.

SK Sabir Boss has a superior win rate in the ranked squad and duo matches while B2K has a better K/D ratio in both the modes.

Since SK Sabir Boss has only played a single solo match in the ranked season, it is not possible to compare the stats in this mode.

Also Read: Total Gaming vs Sooneeta: Who has better stats in Free Fire?