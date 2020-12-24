SK Sabir Boss vs PlayHard: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

SK Sabir Boss and Bruno PlayHard are well-known Free Fire content creators from India and Brazil, respectively. The latter is also the CEO of Brazilian esports organization, Loud.

Both players have a huge fan following. While SK Sabir Boss has 3.24 million subscribers on YouTube, Bruno PlayHard has 12.7 million subscribers on the platform.

This article compares the two content creators' stats in Free Fire.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 26401 squad games and has emerged victorious in 8655 of them, which translates to a win rate of 32.78%. He has also eliminated 93692 opponents at a K/D ratio of 5.28.

The Indian content creator has played 2882 duo games and has won on 596 occasions, making his win rate 20.68%. He has secured 7816 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.23.

SK Sabir Boss has also played 1587 solo games and has 141 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 8.88%. He has bagged 3220 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 2.23.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 47 squad games in ranked season 19, which began yesterday, and has secured 15 victories, translating to a win rate of 31.19%.

The popular YouTuber has also played five duo matches but is yet to secure a victory. He has 13 kills to his name in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 2.60.

PlayHard’s Free Fire ID and stats

PlayHard’s Free Fire ID is 181265793.

Lifetime stats

PlayHard has played 1931 squad matches and has won 617 of them, maintaining a win rate of 31.95%. He has secured 6273 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.77.

The popular content creator has 223 victories in 1035 duo games, translating to a win rate of 21.54%. He has eliminated 3419 opponents at a K/D ratio of 4.21 in this mode.

PlayHard has played 2181 solo games and has emerged victorious in 536 of them, making his win rate 24.57%. He has racked up 8907 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.41.

Ranked stats

Bruno PlayHard is yet to play a match in ranked season 19 since it only began yesterday.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both SK Sabir Boss and Bruno PlayHard have excellent stats in Garena Free Fire. Looking at the in-game numbers, SK Sabir has relatively better stats than PlayHard in lifetime squad games. Meanwhile, PlayHard has a better K/D ratio and a higher win rate in the lifetime solo and duo matches.

It is not possible to compare the two players' ranked stats as PlayHard hasn’t played a match in ranked season 19 yet.

