SK Sabir Boss vs PVS Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire enjoys extensive viewership on platforms like YouTube and Facebook, which has enabled players to take up streaming and content creation around this game.

SK Sabir Boss and PVS Gaming are two of the most prominent YouTube channels, where players can find engaging content around this quick-paced battle royale title.

This article compares the in-game stats of the players behind these channels.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has appeared in 25490 squad matches and ended up winning 8466 of them, which comes down to a win ratio of 33.21%. With a K/D ratio of 5.32, he has 90548 kills.

In the duo mode, the streamer has played 2867 matches and triumphed in 596 of them, maintaining a win rate of 20.78%. He has accumulated 7790 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.43.

Lastly, the YouTuber has played 1575 solo games and won 141 at a win percentage of 8.95%. He has 3209 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.24.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing season, SK Sabir Boss has played 355 matches and managed to win 108 of them, equating to a win ratio of 30.42%. He has racked up 1102 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.46.

The internet star has also played one solo and two duo games.

PVS Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID 63725581.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

PVS Gaming has played 9016 squad games and got better of his foes in 2072 of them, which equates to a win rate of 22.98%. He has notched up 24597 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.54.

In duo matches, the YouTuber has 156 Booyahs in 924 games played, converting to a win ratio of 16.88%. He has 2040 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.66.

The internet star has also participated in 914 solo games, out of which he has clinched 99 matches, having a win ratio of 10.83%. With 2845 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.49.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

PVS Gaming has taken part in 360 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and come out on top on 45 occasions, upholding a win rate of 12.5%. He has amassed 928 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.95.

The streamer also engaged in two duo matches and has three kills in it.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

In the lifetime stats, SK Sabir Boss maintains a lead in the squad and duo modes in terms of K/D ratio and win percentage, while PVS Gaming has an edge on both the K/D ratio and win rate fronts.

It is impossible to compare their ranked solo and duo games, as both haven’t played a sufficient number of games. In squad games, SK Sabir Boss has a higher K/D ratio and win rate.

