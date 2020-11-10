Diwali Level Up Shop in Free Fire: Everything players need to know

Free Fire features a plethora of in-game items, including fascinating ones like bundles, fashion items, characters, pets, gun skins, and more. Users usually have to spend the in-game currency – diamonds – to obtain these items, meaning they have to spend real money to get their hands on them.

Hence, many players look for ways to obtain these in-game items at a discounted price. Incidentally, the developers have added the Diwali Level Up Shop, which provides players with this opportunity.

Also read: Badge 99 vs Gyan Sujan: Who has better stats in Free Fire

All details about the Diwali Level Up Shop in Free Fire

The Diwali Level Up Shop

The developers of Free Fire launched the Diwali Level Up Shop yesterday, i.e., 9th November, and it provides the players with a chance to obtain in-game items at discounted rates. The shop will be available till 15th November.

There are three levels of the prize pool in the shop, each with a separate grand prize. Users have to spin the wheel initially to obtain the discount. It would apply to all items of a particular level, including the grand prize. At each successive level, they have to get an additional discount by spinning the wheel.

To unlock the next level, players must spend a specific amount of diamonds, the spending of which will be accumulated across all levels of the shop.

It is a wonderful opportunity to avail of the in-game items that would be up for grabs at relatively lower costs.

Advertisement

Also, the developers have added several other events to celebrate Diwali. These events will allow users to get several in-game items, including legendary gun skins, for free.

They also stand a chance to get a free magic cube bundle. Players can click here to read more about them.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs Tonde Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?