Skate 4 gameplay leaked: Possible release date and more

Skate 4's first gameplay clip has surfaced, demonstrating the game's gameplay and some new elements. Over the previous decade, Skate 4 has been one of the most in-demand games.

After the release of Skate 3 in 2010, the Electronic Arts franchise drifted away, leaving fans to wonder if it will ever return. As games from the Tony Hawk series were critical and financial disasters, the skateboarding genre began to go away.

However, in 2020, Electronic Arts revealed that Skate 4 would be released, but no further details were provided since the publisher intended to promote the game as soon as it was assured that it would be released. The game is expected to be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox One X, and PC.

Skate 4 possible release date, and more

Skate 4 is now undergoing playtesting and some footage surfaced online in nearly two years. The footage is rough around the edges because the game is still under production.

The setting is incomplete and soundtracks from the third game have been reused, among other things. Nonetheless, the game's precise movement and beautiful animations are similar to its predecessors.

Jeff Grubb @JeffGrubb This is Skate 4 pre-alpha footage. This is in line with what I've heard about where the game is at from multiple people. They're trying to get the feel right, which is probably the most important aspect of a Skate game. odysee.com/@RadDad:0/Skat… This is Skate 4 pre-alpha footage. This is in line with what I've heard about where the game is at from multiple people. They're trying to get the feel right, which is probably the most important aspect of a Skate game. odysee.com/@RadDad:0/Skat… https://t.co/nUINhghxLg

While off the board, the player can be seen executing front flips, implying that there would be more motion mechanics than just skating. According to Jeff Grubb, Full Circle is investing time in perfecting the game's feel. These playtest will certainly be utilized to gather comments and advise the developer to improve the "feel further."

There are other players in the distance, which might indicate that the game will have broader play areas than the third game. Given the large hills and general layout, this city appears to be based in San Francisco.

EA seems to have no plans for its summer showcase this year, so it's uncertain when the game will be shown off again. According to EA, the game will be released shortly, but they didn't say much else.

The second and third installments had everything arranged and constructed to be skated. Therefore, a new game should allow players to find out what could be skated and develop an eye for constructing new spots, rather than just having a handy rail and ramp lying on the street.

Full Circle, a new studio newly founded by Electronic Arts, is developing the Skate 4, slated to be both a sequel and a relaunch of the brand.

While fans were initially concerned that another group would take over the series, the game's production is overseen by Daniel McCulloch, Deran Chung, and Cuz Parry, all of whom worked on the first release.

Edited by Srijan Sen