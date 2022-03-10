Skull and Bones is back from development hell with testing phase, here's how to participate in the multiplayer-first experience

After a sequence of delays, Skull and Bones is finally geared into motion as Ubisoft is seeking testers for the game. The new IP has been in existence for a long time, but all of it has been in the form of ideas. Many thought that the IP would never see the light of day until Ubisoft said otherwise last month.

Skull & Bones @skullnbonesgame We are kicking off our Insider Program, a unique opportunity for a selected few to test early versions of Skull and Bones & share feedback. Apply now if you think you have what it takes! We are kicking off our Insider Program, a unique opportunity for a selected few to test early versions of Skull and Bones & share feedback. Apply now if you think you have what it takes!

Ubisoft is renowned for its Assassin's Creed franchise, among other things, and has tried the pirate way with Black Flag. However, players can expand their live experience on the seas with the upcoming game. Part of a fresh IP altogether, the game holds a lot of promise if the Ubisoft hierarchy is to be believed.

The intricate details are yet to be revealed by the developers. But based on what CFO Frederick Duguet said, there will be multiplayer experience mixed with the essence of survival.

Skull and Bones is seeking testers for its multiplayer-first experience

Earlier on Wednesday, Ubisoft kicked off its insider program under which testers are being sought. Additionally, the developers have also mentioned the type of candidates they're looking for.

“Ideal candidates are Skull & Bones fans with a keen interest in game development, with plenty of time to allocate to testing and reporting issues, bugs or just general feedback.”

Applying as a tester is relatively easy, as players can do by going here.

This information comes fresh after what CFO Frederic Duguet had expressed to VGC earlier. He has laid the background for Skull and Bones and what kind of an experience it will be.

“It’s a very promising new IP focusing on multiplayer first, so very consistent with our strategy to bring multiplayer competition and co-op first in a big open world, with a great, attractive fantasy,”

The game will be a multiplayer first experience, and fans can expect a release date around March 2023.

Duguet also mentioned a more than anticipated time requirement, but he believes that the added time has allowed Ubisoft to develop the game better.

Interestingly, previous reports have indicated that Skull and Bones will follow a completely different approach. However, it's not clear why the change in approach may have taken place. It will be interesting to see how the game shapes up and how well the fans accept it once it gets released.

Edited by R. Elahi