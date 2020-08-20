Skyesports announce online tournaments for Valorant, PUB Mobile, and Rainbow Six Siege

Skysports have been dabbing their fingers a lot in esports lately. They have made quite a name for themselves in the Indian videogame scene with their Skyesports Championships.

This time, they are back again with a whopping prize pool of INR 11 lakhs. Skyesports will be featuring games like PUBG Mobile, Valorant, Rainbow Six Siege, Brawlstars, World Cricket Championship Rivals, and Clash of Clans.

Tournaments like these go a long way in developing the esports culture of any nation. Hence, the Skyesports Championship will help Riot’s new shooter Valorant gain a stronger foothold in India.

Skyesports Championship start time and sponsors

While the previous and the first iteration of the Skyesports Championship was a LAN based competition, the second one is going to be played online, and the events are all set to start on the 27th of August 2020.

The competition for each of the games will be held over two months, and Skyesports will be getting the aid of sponsors and partners like WD Black, Flipkart, Loco, HyperX, Monster Energy, and ZOINC.

The presence of these heavyweight names promises a grand event for all the games which are being hosted. The level of competition will definitely be at an all-time high.

The Skyesports Championship games will be streamed live on their very own YouTube channel, as well as on Loco. The tournament will also host the most diverse range of casters in Indian eSports history, as the games will not just be streamed in English and Hindi but also in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada.

Skyesports will provide audiences a piece of the pie

The tournament competitors will not be the only ones who get a shot at winning a piece of the prize pool.

Audiences who tune in to the stream will also be eligible to receive Flipkart Gift Vouchers, with a cumulative worth of INR 2 lakhs.

Prizes will be dropped for lucky viewers throughout the tournaments.

A special Valorant Tournament

Image Credits: Riot Games

Valorant will see its own special showdown during the Skyesports championship. During the Valorant Sky Showdown, fans will be treated to a show match between their favorite Valorant streamers and professional gamers.