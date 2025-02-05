Skyesports Souvenir 2025 CS2 National Championship: How to participate, format, and more

The Skyesports Souvenir 2025 CS2 National Championship is an open-for-all tournament scheduled for February 2025. Skyesports has partnered with ABAI to bring this event to the Bengaluru GAFX 2025, which is supported by the Government of Karnataka. Registration is now open, and players from India can participate in it.

Read on to learn how to participate in this open-for-all tournament, the duration, and the venue.

Skyesports Souvenir CS2 National Championship to be held at Bengaluru GAFX

Skyesports, who previously held the Skyesports Championship in Mumbai, is back with another CS2 tournament in India. This time, they have partnered with ABAI to feature this event at the Bengaluru GAFX 2025 (previously called the ABAI fest).

ABAI is a leading organization dedicated to the growth and promotion of the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) sector in India, based out of Bengaluru. Through its initiatives, ABAI fosters talent, innovation, and collaboration across the industry. They hold Bengaluru GAFX annually to enrich the local artistic community in India.

Registrations for the tournament are now open for all players in India, and players can participate by filling out the official Google Form for the event before February 16, 2025. Furthermore, players can join the Skyesports Discord server for announcements and updates regarding the event.

Skyesports Souvenir 2025 CS2 National Championship is an open-for-all tournament (Image via Valve)

Teams that have registered will compete in an Open Qualifier to advance to the Main Event. The whole event is scheduled to take place from February 18 to March 1, 2025, with the main event to be held at The Lalit Ashok, Bengaluru, as part of Bengaluru GAFX. The complete tournament format is as follows:

Qualifiers (February 18 to February 20, 2025): Registered teams will compete in a single-elimination bracket. The top two teams will qualify for the main event.

Registered teams will compete in a single-elimination bracket. The top two teams will qualify for the main event. Main Event (February 27 to March 1, 2025): Two additional teams will receive direct invitations. The four teams will lock horns to determine the champions.

Talking about the tournament, Shiva Nandy, Founder and CEO of Skyesports, said,

"The Skyesports Souvenir, an IP established in 2022, has a rich history of delivering top-tier esports action to fans. This year, we are collaborating with ABAI to bring this IP to an even larger audience at Bengaluru GAFX with an open-for-all CS2 tournament at The Lalit Ashok. This initiative will further our efforts to mainstream esports in India."

Skyesports speculates the event is expected to have an attendance of approximately 8,000 attendees, which is going to give a massive boost to the CS2 esports scene in India. Interested players can register via the official Google Form given above and take part in the qualifiers.

