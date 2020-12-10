Skyesports Valorant League 2020 Day 5: Team Chennai completed a comeback, but Team Kolkata come out victorious

The Day 5 of the Skyesports Valorant League 2020 featured the teams from Kolkata and Chennai, where both of them put up exceptional performances throughout the match. Team Kolkata was comprised of the whole GodLike Esports roster, whereas Team Chennai was composed of players from Team Tamilas.

Both sides looked strong, and gave each other a tough fight. Team Chennai had won the first map after a successful comeback. However, Team Kolkata bagged the next two maps, and ended up winning the match comfortably.

Team Chennai vs Team Kolkata - Skyesports Valorant League 2020

Day 5 of the Skyesports League 2020 started on the new map, Haven. Team Chennai looked strong with their pistols and managed to win the pistol round. However, after some sharp plays from Team Kolkata, especially Knightrider's rifling, the team gripped the game and took the lead with a score of 5-4.

This lead that Team Kolkata took continued on, with sMx picking up some crucial kills. However, Team Chennai did not give up. Rafaa and Flexx took massive kills in their attacking half and led their team to victory with a score of 13-11.

Image by Skyesports

The second map was Ascent, and Team Kolkata performed wonderfully here. They managed to show their chemistry throughout and it helped them reach the desired outcome. The match started with Team Chennai winning the pistol round, however the scores were close and both the teams were fighting for the win.

After the initial eight rounds, with the score tied 4-4, Team Kolkata took off. They set up crossfire and made some aggressive plays to stop the opponents entering the sites. After Team Kolkata reached match point, Team Chennai tried staging a comeback. Unfortunately, it was too late by then, and Team Kolkata took the map home with a score of 13-6.

Image by Skyesports

The last map of the day was Split. Team Kolkata started with the lead, winning the pistol round as well as the next three rounds after that. Team Chennai however, strengthened their economy and came back into the game, keeping the scores at par.

Rafaa put up a brilliant performance during the mid-game and brought the scores to 6-6. However, Team Kolkata took off after this round, winning the next pistol round,cas well as the match, with a score of 13-7. Scargod performed brilliantly, taking a total of 18 kills in the last map of Day 5 of the Skyesports League 2020.

Image by Skyesports

With this match, Rafaa has now notched up 100 kills in Skyesports League 2020, and he is now sitting at third place on the leaderboard with 101 kills over 95 deaths.

You can watch these matches here, and get further updates about the tournament on Skyesports' Instagram page.