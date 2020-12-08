Day 5 of the Skyesports League 2020 featured one of the closest battles of the Valorant tournament.

The teams featured today was Team Mumbai, having the likes of PUBG fame - Mortal, Zeref, and Rebel along with strixx and NOTFox, and Team Rajasthan composed of players - Deathmaker, Haivaan, mw1, snax, and Neyoo. Both the teams gave their best efforts, which turned out to be a wonderful afternoon for esports fans.

Talking about the viewership, the Hindi live stream's watching count crossed nearly 10,000 and was constant for quite some time. It is an amazing response from fans, especially for a PC Gaming event, which is highly overlooked.

The match was intense throughout, and the teams were evenly matched. After a massive comeback, Team Rajasthan ended up winning the two maps of the Best of 3 games of Valorant.

Team Rajasthan vs Team Mumbai: Skyesports Valorant League 2020

The Day 5 of the Skyesports League 2020 began with the map Ascent. The map started with Team Mumbai winning the pistol rounds and the subsequent rounds as well.

Team Rajasthan, after a few rounds of losses, started gripping the game. With the score 5-1 in favor of Team Mumbai, Team Rajasthan had started winning rounds.

strixx and NOTFox went on to lead the scores to 10-6. However, with Deathmaker and mw1 in Team Rajasthan, one wouldn't expect them to give up so soon.

With fierce aggression in the Attacking Side from Team Rajasthan, they had snatched away the victory from Team Mumbai with a score of 13-11 and awed the fans.

The second map of Day 5 of the Skyesports League 2020 was Bind. The map started with Team Mumbai getting the lead initially. Team Rajasthan, however, did not stay far behind.

Although Team Mumbai was executing the Attacks and kept a constant lead, Team Rajasthan was seen defending the sites and maintaining the scores close. Once Rajasthan went over to the Attacking side, they took the lead.

A fantastic performance was given by NOTFox with the shotgun's aggressive multi-kills and an ace, toying with the frontline of Team Rajasthan. The match ultimately ended with Team Rajasthan's score of 13-10.

mw1 was at his best today. He was the gamechanger of the second map and scored an insane total of 53 kills. The player absolutely massacred Team Rajasthan throughout the match.

Not to forget Deathmaker, who performed really well under pressure and picked up 33 kills in the first map, now stands at the top of the leaderboard.

