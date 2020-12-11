Skyesports Valorant League Day 7: SkRossi scores a 40 bomb, wins the match for Team Bengaluru

Day 7 of the Skyesports League 2020 featured the Valorant match between Team Bengaluru and Team Punjab. With Team Bengaluru comprising of the Global Esports roster - a strong contender for the tournament, Team Punjab had a tough battle ahead of them.

After a rough battle, the day ended with Team Bengaluru winning two maps of the Best of Three match comfortably.

Team Bengaluru vs Team Punjab - Skyesports Valorant League 2020

The 7th Day of the Skyesports League 2020 started with the map Split. The match started with Team Bengaluru on the Defenders' side, winning the pistol round along with the next five rounds, all convincingly. After suffering for a few rounds, Team Punjab buckled up and tackled the opponents with a tough rush into the A site, and got their first round of the day, with the score at 5-1.

This made Team Punjab gain some confidence and they won another round, thereby shaking the opponents' economy. However, Team Bengaluru had enough firepower to bring down the following rounds, as well as the match, with a dominant score of 13-6. A good combination was produced by SkRossi and Skillz, who formed the frontline of Team Bengaluru.

Image by Skyesports

The next map of the match was Ascent, where Team Bengaluru absolutely dominated Team Punjab. The match started with the pistol round going in favour of Team Punjab. However both the teams had enough resources to go for a force-buy in the second round, which ended up in Team Bengaluru's favour.

This loss of one round by Team Punjab hampered their economy, resulting in Team Bengaluru winning the next couple of rounds. A fierce performance was put in by SkRossi as he took down the opponents during Eco-rounds as well as Full-buy rounds.

A total of 23 kills were notched up by him, leading Team Bengaluru into a solid victory with a score of 13-4 on Day 7 of Skyesports League 2020.

Image by Skyesports

Week 1 of Skyesports League 2020

Today marks the end of Week 1 of the Skyesports League 2020. Team Bengaluru currently stands at the top of the Points Table in Group B followed by Team Hyderabad.

Image by Skyesports.

Team Hyderabad and Team Kolkata are the only teams to have won all the matches that they have played in the Skyesports League 2020.

As for the individual performances, three out of four members of Team Bengaluru now sit in the Top 5 individual leaderboard of the Skyesports League 2020. Skillz currently has the highest kills in the tournament, however, Deathmaker stands atop with a whopping K/D ratio of 2.03.

Image by Skyesports

You can watch these matches here, and get further updates about the tournament on Skyesports' Instagram page.