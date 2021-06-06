Skyler vs DJ Alok in Garena Free Fire: Price, ability, look, and more compared

Skyler and DJ Alok are currently two of the most powerful characters in Free Fire. Both have active abilities and are in-game personas of popular celebrities - DJ Alok Petrillo and Vietnamese artist Son Tung M-TP.

This article compares the price, ability, and looks of Skyler and DJ Alok to find out which one is better in Free Fire.

Comparing Skyler and DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

Ability: Drop the Beat

Skill Type: Active

Drop the Beat is DJ Alok's active skill, and it emits a five-meter aura that increases the ally's movement speed by 10% and regains 5 HP/s for five seconds.

It also enhances the teammate's movement speed by 15% and heals 5 HP/s for ten seconds at the max level (Level 6).

Skyler

Skyler in Free Fire

Ability: Riptide Rhythm

Skill type: Active

Skyler possesses the active ability Riptide Rhythm. This ability generates a sonic wave capable of destroying five gloo walls within a 50m radius at level 1.

At level 1, each gloo wall deployed enhances HP recovery by four points. That ability, however, has a 60-second cooldown.

At level 6, Skyler can destroy the gloo walls within a 100m range and recovers 9 HP whenever one gloo wall is deployed. The CD is of 40 seconds.

Price

Both characters in the store section of Free Fire

DJ Alok is priced at 599 diamonds in the "Store" section of Free Fire, and Skyler costs 499 diamonds. Hence, Skyler is 100 diamonds cheaper than Alok.

Note: The character bundles have to be purchased separately and will not come with the character.

Look

Skyler and DJ Alok are both well-designed characters. Garena did their best to create every realistic element in the avatars because they are the in-game personas of Son Tung M-TP and DJ Alok Petrillo.

Aside from the appearance, DJ Alok and Skyler's bundles and distinct animations are also intriguing and alluring.

Verdict: Who is better?

Regarding the price, Skyler is cheaper than Alok, but appearance-wise, both are top-class avatars.

Regarding their abilities, Skyler is a great character for aggressive players, but DJ Alok is the best choice for every type of player as he offers a healing advantage and increased movement speed to the players and their allies.

Disclaimer: A character's choice is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

Edited by Srijan Sen