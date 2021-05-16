Skyler vs Wukong: Which Free Fire character is better for Clash Squad mode in May 2021?

The Clash Squad mode is a widely played arcade game mode in Free Fire.

The popular game mode hosts fast-paced battles between two teams of four players each. The squads will have to play seven rounds in a small portion of an in-game map. The team that wins four rounds will be declared the winner.

Players can choose any Free Fire character for the Clash Squad mode based on their tactical approach and strengths.

This article compares two popular Free Fire characters, Skyler and Wukong, to determine which is a better choice for the Clash Squad mode in May 2021.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

Assessing the abilities of Skyler and Wukong in Free Fire

Skyler

Skyler in Free Fire

Ability: Riptide Rhythm

Skill Type: Active

Skyler's active ability, called Riptide Rhythm, generates a sonic wave that destroys five gloo walls within 50 meters at its base level. When one gloo wall is deployed, it improves the player's HP, beginning with four points. The effects have a 60-second cooldown.

At its highest level, Riptide Rhythm produces a sonic wave that damages five gloo walls within a 100m radius. When a gloo wall is deployed, it increases the player's HP, beginning with nine points. The effects have a 40-second cooldown.

Wukong

Wukong in Free Fire

Ability: Camouflage

Skill Type: Active

Wukong's active ability in Free Fire is called Camouflage. At its base level, this ability can transform the player into a bush for 10 seconds. The cooldown lasts for 300 seconds.

The transformation stops when the player is engaged in combat. However, the cooldown will reset after an opponent is killed.

At its highest level (level 6), the cooldown period decreases to 200 seconds, and the transformation time extends to 15 seconds.

Verdict: Who is better?

Skyler and Wukong are both great characters in Free Fire.

Skyler's ability to destroy gloo walls and recover HP is very useful in a game mode as fast-paced and intense as the Clash Squad mode.

However, Wukong's ability to transform into a bush also gives players an edge in the aggressive gameplay of the Clash Squad mode.

Though both characters are excellent, Wukong has a slight advantage over Skyler as his ability can be used to surprise opponents and kill them without the fear of being detected.

Disclaimer: Choosing a character in Free Fire is a matter of preference. Prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

