Skyrim mod introduces Red Dead Redemption 2-style locations that dynamically change with main quest progression

There is little doubt that mods liven up the world of Skyrim. However, compared to modern open-world games like Red Dead Redemption 2, even the most ardent Bethesda fans would have to admit that the former’s world feels extremely static, despite the various tumultuous events happening across the region.

From the ongoing civil war to apocalyptic dragon attacks and the menacing vampire threat, there is a whole lot going on in the northernmost province of Tamriel. Yet nothing really changes over the course of the game. This is where mod author Siberpunk has come in to create two amazing new mods that dynamically change as the player progresses through the main quest of Skyrim.

Siberpunk has titled the series Environs, which currently constitutes two mods - the Greenwood Shack and the Ruined Tundra Farmhouse; both can be found on Nexus Mods.

Environs modpack series adds two locations in Skyrim that dynamically change with main quest progression

Red Dead Redemption 2’s world design is widely considered to be the pinnacle by modern video game standards. As players navigate the large game world and progresse through the story, things keep changing.

A case in point is the character of Charlotte Balfour, whom Arthur can come across multiple times throughout the campaign. Charlotte, a recent widow living in Willard’s Rest in the middle of nothing, is in a destitute condition trying to gather food. However, after Arthur teaches her how to hunt, she eventually becomes self-sufficient.

Red Dead Redemption 2's world is steeped with small details (Image via Rockstar)

Later into the game, if the player meets her as John Marston, she tells him about how life-changing Arthur’s role was in her life.

This is only one character and one location. There are plenty of such dynamic encounters that are scattered across the world of Red Dead Redemption 2. Elements like these are what make the world feel lively and show the value of player actions.

The Greenwood Shack mod (Image via Siberpunk and Nexusmods)

Siberpunk’s Environs series tries to encapsulate a similar feeling - locations that dynamically change over the course of the playthrough. The Greenwood Shack mod tweaks the its namesake's location in Falkraeth, adding a pre-dragon attack state and two post-dragon attack states. The new Wood Elf that repairs and moves into the shack gives the past residents a proper burial in the vicinity.

The Ruined Tundra Farmhouse mod, in the same vein, imagines the ruined farmhouse in an untouched state before the Dragon attack. Here, the players will meet two NPCs and can sell any crop they pick to the old geezer. The location is between the Western Watchtower and Fort Greymoor near Whiterun.

The Ruined Tundra Farmhouse at the start of the game (Image via Siberpunk and Nexusmods)

These two are fairly small mods, so incompatibility with other mods is not much of an issue. However, it's best practice to read the Nexus description page for any such issues that might arise with other fairly popular mods. The mod author mentions that his goal is to add more such dynamic locations across the map as later parts of the series.

While on this topic, it is also worth mentioning Lawbringer and Skyrim Realistic Conquering. With these two mods, players can claim bandit strongholds for the faction of their choice to keep the bandits from coming back. This makes Skyrim a safer place, allowing repopulation of the world as they free Skyrim of its foul inhabitants.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan