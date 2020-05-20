"Slightly disappointed" - SypherPK on the Fortnite 12.60 update

Popular Fortnite streamer SypherPK deciphers the Fortnite v12.60 update. (Image Credits: SypherPK on Twitter)

The recent talk in the Fortnite community has been all about their new v12.60 update, which made its way into the game at 2 AM EST today. While the new Fortnite update did not have any major rework, certain smaller bug fixes along with a bunch of new cosmetics have enhanced the game.

In a recent video, SypherPK shared his thoughts on the latest update that has hit Fortnite, breaking down the whole new development into smaller bits. He started out with the cosmetics side of the update while also discussing the possible transition of the storyline with his fans.

The key highlight for the v12.60 Fortnite update has been the alleged return of the "Recon Expert" skin. Sypher explains there is a chance the skin might be back in the Fortnite item shop soon, probably with an exclusive style option for the people who bought it first.

The Streamer also theorizes the new leaked loading screen which was found in the 12.60 update files.

SypherPK also spoke about how he feels the loading screen could potentially be a hint towards the "Agency" or "Shark" POI's being taken over the Shadow faction.

Rain & Storms in Fortnite Season 3?

Could rain storms be a part of Fortnite Season 3 storyline?

Moving on, Sypher made an interesting discovery that most people seem to have missed. The streamer explained the "Clouds" in Fortnite currently look more prominent and have a "Stormy" look to it.

"The transition in weather is probably not just a visual effect. It certainly means that there is something changing around the map, potentially a rain or storm," he said.

Halfway into the video, SypherPK expressed his disappointment at the new v12.60 Fortnite update. He explained that there was "way less content" than he had expected with the update.

He went on to say that Epic Games has already hinted towards big changes towards the end of the season, which is approaching rapidly and also requested the community to be patient for a couple more weeks.

Towards the end of the video, he explained that leakers have discovered a file that contains a "gift item". Sypher also elucidated on how this could potentially be the rewards a player will receive after the end of the season event as a farewell gift, before we move onto Fortnite Season 3.