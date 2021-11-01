“Smartest French Canadian”: xQc reacts to player’s hilarious antics while streaming Crab Game on Twitch

Felix "xQc" Lengyel had some ironically funny words to say to a player during a match in Crab Game.

Lengyel was in a lobby filled with other streamers as well as randoms, which provided for an entertaining experience. Voice chat was enabled in-game, so both the streamers and random players were able to hear each other.

xQc sarcastically calls a player the "Smartest French Canadian" after they fall to their death

On 1 November 2021, xQc hopped on Twitch to play Crab Game with other streamers. Crab Game has grown incredibly fast in popularity over the past week after a hilarious trailer for the game went viral.

The game is a parody of Netflix's hit South Korean drama, Squid Game. Crab Game takes the basic concept of the source material and adds more types of challenges in addition to the original games from the show.

Some of the streamers who were seen playing with xQc are Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang, Thomas "Sykkuno," and Janet "xChocoBars" Rose.

During one of the matches, xQc died earlier on and was spectating the surviving players, which included someone named Leeqo. The remaining lot were forced to play the iconic "glass bridge" mini-game from the original show.

The aim of the game is to get across a bridge made of two lanes of tempered glass. In each row, placed are two square pieces of glass that are large enough to stand on. One can hold the weight of an individual, while the other will immediately break on impact causing the player to fall to their end.

The players must guess which glass can be stood on and get to the platform at the end of the bridge before the timer runs out.

However, player Leeqo slightly misunderstood the goal. As he jumped ahead and reached halfway across, he found an exploit that let him push people off the glass before they could even stand on it - by body-blocking them with his character.

Leeqo successfully pushed off everyone in the game, and waited for the timer to run out, thinking that he had won. However, the player immediately died, leading him to exclaim "What?" with utter confusion lacing the word.

xQc, who was spectating Leeqo's point of view, immediately began cackling upon viewing the hilarious scene. He called Leeqo the "Smartest French Canadian," as the player is from the stated background.

Sykkuno, who was also watching Leeqo's point of view, mentioned the following right before Leeqo lost the game:

"Does he not know he's going to lose too? None of us are going to make it, we didn't have enough people."

Coincidentally, xQc is also French-Canadian. He grew up in Quebec, Canada, but is currently staying in Austin, Texas. The 25-year-old streamer has spoken French on-camera several times and has even had a conversation with Imane "Pokimane" Anys in French while they queued for Valorant.

