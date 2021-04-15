Smriti Mandhana and Payal Gaming's COD Mobile ID, K/D ratio, stats, and more

The highly-awaited OnePlus Dominate 2.0 event is now live, and users can catch their favorite cricketers and gamers in action while playing COD Mobile. The popular Indian women's cricketer Smriti Mandhana and content creator Payal Gaming are among the two team captains.

They faced off against each other in the first match, which Team Smriti won.

This article looks at the COD Mobile ID, stats, and other details of both Smriti Mandhana and Payal Gaming.

Smriti Mandhana's COD Mobile ID, IGN, and stats

Her COD Mobile ID is 6944249555748323329, and her IGN is "Smiriti2021."

Multiplayer Stats

Stats of Smriti Mandhana in the Multiplayer mode

Smriti Mandhana has appeared in five games and has three top-3 finishes. She also has three MVPs and has maintained an average accuracy of exactly 20.00%. The cricketer has cumulated 90 frags in matches and has an incredible K/D ratio of 22.50.

Payal Gaming's COD Mobile, IGN, and stats

Her COD Mobile ID is 6868034235983921153, and her IGN is "PayaloP."

Multiplayer Stats

Stats of Payal Gaming in the Multiplayer mode

Payal Gaming has competed in a total of 124 multiplayer games and has ended up 72 times in the top-3. She has 24 MVP titles to her name and has an average accuracy of 18.83%. In the process, the content creator has notched 1,361 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 2.60.

Battle Royale stats

Stats of Payal Gaming in the Battle Royale mode

Apart from this, Payal Gaming has also played a single battle royale match. However, she didn't notch a kill.

(Note: These stats have been recorded at the time of writing the article. They are subject to change as the players continue to participate in more games in COD Mobile.)

