Yuzvendra Chahal's COD Mobile ID, K/D ratio, stats, and more

COD Mobile has established itself as one of the best games on the mobile platform. People of all ages and professions play the game.

After the roaring success of the Domin8 event last year, OnePlus recently announced its next iteration, i.e., Dominate 2.0.

The OnePlus Dominate 2.0 COD Mobile tournament is currently underway. It features famous Indian cricketers like Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Smriti Mandhana and KL Rahul. Renowned gamers like Techno Gamerz, Payal Gaming, Mortal and Mythpat are also part of the tournament.

This article looks at Yuzvendra Chahal's COD Mobile ID, stats, and more.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s COD Mobile ID, stats, IGN, and more

Yuzvendra Chahal’s COD Mobile ID is 6944246111872417793, and his IGN is Chahal 2021.

The popular cricketer revealed that this is his second COD Mobile ID, adding that his primary ID is on level 105.

Multiplayer Stats

Stats of Yuzvendra Chahal in the Multiplayer mode

Yuzvendra Chahal has played 10 games in the Multiplayer mode and has secured top-three finishes in all of them.

The 30-year-old has 9 MVPs and an average accuracy of 25.82%. He also boasts 249 kills, with a K/D ratio of 13.83.

Battle Royale Stats

Stats of Yuzvendra Chahal in the Battle Royale mode

Yuzvendra Chahal has played 28 matches in the Battle Royale mode and has won on 12 occasions, translating to a win rate of 42.85%. He has 2 MVPs to his name and has maintained an average accuracy of 31.14%.

The cricketer dealt an average damage of 1003.96 per game and has 231 frags to his name.

(Note: These stats were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the cricketer plays more games in COD Mobile.)

