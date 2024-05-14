"So many enemies": League of Legends LoLdle answers 677 (Tuesday, May 14, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 677th edition are out. This iteration, like the others, features five riddles about LoL champions and their lore. This puzzle game provides players with an interesting way to learn more about these characters.
Here's the quote for the May 14, 2024, LoLdle:
"So many enemies, so many knives."
Braum, Akali, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 677th edition (May 14, 2024)
The LoLdle answers for the May 14, 2024 edition are as follows:
- Classic: Braum
- Quote: Akali
- Ability: Darius, Bonus: Q
- Emoji: Lulu
- Splash art: Master Yi, Bonus: Ionia Master Yi
The Classic riddle is simple enough, and most players should be able to determine that Braum is the solution. This is because the champion's name is associated with the region of Freljord.
Figuring out that Akali is the answer to the quote puzzle is also easy since the clue mentions "knives." The champion is among the top picks among LoL professionals in the Midlane.
Darius' "Decimate" (Q) ability is showcased in the ability puzzle. Meanwhile, the enigmatic Lulu reveals herself through puzzle icons, such as the butterfly and wizard emojis.
In contrast to the rest of the puzzles, players may find it difficult to recognize Master Yi from his Ionia splash art.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Listed below are some of the previous LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 676 (May 13): Karthus, Thresh, Seraphine, Nidalee, Orianna
- LoLdle 675 (May 12): Fiora, Ivern, Olaf, Kindred, Nautilus
- LoLdle 674 (May 11): Singed, Varus, Vex, Shaco, Lee Sin
- LoLdle 673 (May 10): Zilean, Veigar, Nautilus, Yone, Vayne
- LoLdle 672 (May 9): Varus, Syndra, Taric, Brand, Graves
- LoLdle 671 (May 8): Yone, Gangplank, Jinx, Bard, Janna
- LoLdle 670 (May 7): Ekko, Fiora, Caitlyn, Malzahar, Naafiri
- LoLdle 669 (May 6): Teemo, Camille, Gangplank, Sivir, Sion
- LoLdle 668 (May 5): Lissandra, Dr. Mundo, Pyke, Jayce, Gangplank
- LoLdle 667 (May 4): Olaf, Kennen, Rek'Sai, Naafiri, Taric
- LoLdle 666 (May 3): Skarner, Bel'Veth, Milio, Volibear, Ivern
- LoLdle 665 (May 2): Kalista, Diana, Bard, Akshan, Fiora
- LoLdle 664 (May 1): Taric, Lulu, Nami, Taliyah, Brand
- LoLdle 663 (April 30): Tahm Kench, Gnar, K'Sante, Vex, Skarner
- LoLdle 662 (April 29): Brand, Lissandra, Maokai, Gangplank, Lulu
The answers to the 678th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on May 15, 2024.