"Poor lost souls": League of Legends LoLdle answers 676 (Monday, May 13, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 676th edition are out. Fans can discover a collection of five unique riddles involving LoL champions and their origins at the LoLdle website. This word game is a great way to learn about the champions' lore while enjoying its puzzles.
Here's the quote for the May 13, 2024, LoLdle:
"Poor lost souls."
Karthus, Thresh, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 675th edition (May 13, 2024)
The LoLdle answers for the May 13, 2024 edition are as follows:
- Classic: Karthus
- Quote: Thresh
- Ability: Seraphine, Bonus: W
- Emoji: Nidalee
- Splash art: Orianna, Bonus: Dark Star Orianna
The first riddle is easy and brings Karthus to mind quickly. His name is closely associated with the Shadow Isles.
Thresh's name can be unraveled through the quote puzzle that hints at "lost souls." Furthermore, Seraphine's ability puzzle reveals itself through hints of her "Surround Sound" (W) ability.
Nidalee can be easily identified through emoji puzzle icons; however, players may find it challenging to recognize Orianna from her Dark Star splash art. Notably, she is one of the most popular Midlane champions in LoL.
Read more: Best LoL teams in MSI 2024
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Check out some of the previous LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 675 (May 12): Fiora, Ivern, Olaf, Kindred, Nautilus
- LoLdle 674 (May 11): Singed, Varus, Vex, Shaco, Lee Sin
- LoLdle 673 (May 10): Zilean, Veigar, Nautilus, Yone, Vayne
- LoLdle 672 (May 9): Varus, Syndra, Taric, Brand, Graves
- LoLdle 671 (May 8): Yone, Gangplank, Jinx, Bard, Janna
- LoLdle 670 (May 7): Ekko, Fiora, Caitlyn, Malzahar, Naafiri
- LoLdle 669 (May 6): Teemo, Camille, Gangplank, Sivir, Sion
- LoLdle 668 (May 5): Lissandra, Dr. Mundo, Pyke, Jayce, Gangplank
- LoLdle 667 (May 4): Olaf, Kennen, Rek'Sai, Naafiri, Taric
- LoLdle 666 (May 3): Skarner, Bel'Veth, Milio, Volibear, Ivern
- LoLdle 665 (May 2): Kalista, Diana, Bard, Akshan, Fiora
- LoLdle 664 (May 1): Taric, Lulu, Nami, Taliyah, Brand
- LoLdle 663 (April 30): Tahm Kench, Gnar, K'Sante, Vex, Skarner
- LoLdle 662 (April 29): Brand, Lissandra, Maokai, Gangplank, Lulu
- LoLdle 661 (April 28): Vi, Teemo, Kayn, Vayne, Rengar
- LoLdle 660 (April 27): Yorick, Akshan, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Tahm Kench
- LoLdle 659 (April 26): Zoe, Swain, Karma, Kassadin, Mordekaiser
The answers to the 677th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on May 14, 2024.