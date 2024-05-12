"Poor lost souls": League of Legends LoLdle answers 676 (Monday, May 13, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 676th edition are out. Fans can discover a collection of five unique riddles involving LoL champions and their origins at the LoLdle website. This word game is a great way to learn about the champions' lore while enjoying its puzzles.

Here's the quote for the May 13, 2024, LoLdle:

"Poor lost souls."

Karthus, Thresh, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 675th edition (May 13, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for the May 13, 2024 edition are as follows:

Classic : Karthus

: Karthus Quote : Thresh

: Thresh Ability : Seraphine, Bonus : W

: Seraphine, : W Emoji : Nidalee

: Nidalee Splash art: Orianna, Bonus: Dark Star Orianna

The first riddle is easy and brings Karthus to mind quickly. His name is closely associated with the Shadow Isles.

Thresh's name can be unraveled through the quote puzzle that hints at "lost souls." Furthermore, Seraphine's ability puzzle reveals itself through hints of her "Surround Sound" (W) ability.

Nidalee can be easily identified through emoji puzzle icons; however, players may find it challenging to recognize Orianna from her Dark Star splash art. Notably, she is one of the most popular Midlane champions in LoL.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Check out some of the previous LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 675 (May 12): Fiora, Ivern, Olaf, Kindred, Nautilus

Fiora, Ivern, Olaf, Kindred, Nautilus LoLdle 674 (May 11): Singed, Varus, Vex, Shaco, Lee Sin

Singed, Varus, Vex, Shaco, Lee Sin LoLdle 673 (May 10): Zilean, Veigar, Nautilus, Yone, Vayne

Zilean, Veigar, Nautilus, Yone, Vayne LoLdle 672 (May 9): Varus, Syndra, Taric, Brand, Graves

Varus, Syndra, Taric, Brand, Graves LoLdle 671 (May 8): Yone, Gangplank, Jinx, Bard, Janna

Yone, Gangplank, Jinx, Bard, Janna LoLdle 670 (May 7): Ekko, Fiora, Caitlyn, Malzahar, Naafiri

Ekko, Fiora, Caitlyn, Malzahar, Naafiri LoLdle 669 (May 6): Teemo, Camille, Gangplank, Sivir, Sion

Teemo, Camille, Gangplank, Sivir, Sion LoLdle 668 (May 5): Lissandra, Dr. Mundo, Pyke, Jayce, Gangplank

Lissandra, Dr. Mundo, Pyke, Jayce, Gangplank LoLdle 667 (May 4): Olaf, Kennen, Rek'Sai, Naafiri, Taric

Olaf, Kennen, Rek'Sai, Naafiri, Taric LoLdle 666 (May 3): Skarner, Bel'Veth, Milio, Volibear, Ivern

Skarner, Bel'Veth, Milio, Volibear, Ivern LoLdle 665 (May 2): Kalista, Diana, Bard, Akshan, Fiora

Kalista, Diana, Bard, Akshan, Fiora LoLdle 664 (May 1): Taric, Lulu, Nami, Taliyah, Brand

Taric, Lulu, Nami, Taliyah, Brand LoLdle 663 (April 30): Tahm Kench, Gnar, K'Sante, Vex, Skarner

Tahm Kench, Gnar, K'Sante, Vex, Skarner LoLdle 662 (April 29): Brand, Lissandra, Maokai, Gangplank, Lulu

Brand, Lissandra, Maokai, Gangplank, Lulu LoLdle 661 (April 28): Vi, Teemo, Kayn, Vayne, Rengar

Vi, Teemo, Kayn, Vayne, Rengar LoLdle 660 (April 27): Yorick, Akshan, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Tahm Kench

Yorick, Akshan, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Tahm Kench LoLdle 659 (April 26): Zoe, Swain, Karma, Kassadin, Mordekaiser

The answers to the 677th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on May 14, 2024.