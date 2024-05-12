"I tread lightly": League of Legends LoLdle answers 675 (Sunday, May 12, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 675th edition are now out. Players can find a set of five distinct riddles based on various LoL champions and their origins on the official LoLdle website. It's a great way to obtain extensive knowledge about the champions' lore while having fun simultaneously.
Nevertheless, here's the quote for the May 12, 2024, LoLdle:
"I tread lightly so as not to hurt the dandelions."
Fiora, Ivern, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 675th edition (May 12, 2024)
The LoLdle answers for the May 12, 2024 edition are as follows:
- Classic: Fiora
- Quote: Ivern
- Ability: Olaf, Bonus: W
- Emoji: Kindred
- Splash art: Nautilus, Bonus: Subterranean Nautilus
The first riddle enables players to quickly guess Fiora's name, with clues such as the Demacia region and his release year.
Furthermore, Ivern's name is revealed through the quote puzzle mentioning "dandelions," while Olaf's ability puzzle becomes apparent with the "Tough It Out" (W) ability hint.
The emoji puzzle icons quickly reveal Kindred's name. Moving on, players might struggle to identify Nautilus' Subterranean splash art. He is a popular Support champion among LoL pros.
Read more: Best teams in LoL MSI 2024
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Check out some of the previous LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 674 (May 11): Singed, Varus, Vex, Shaco, Lee Sin
- LoLdle 673 (May 10): Zilean, Veigar, Nautilus, Yone, Vayne
- LoLdle 672 (May 9): Varus, Syndra, Taric, Brand, Graves
- LoLdle 671 (May 8): Yone, Gangplank, Jinx, Bard, Janna
- LoLdle 670 (May 7): Ekko, Fiora, Caitlyn, Malzahar, Naafiri
- LoLdle 669 (May 6): Teemo, Camille, Gangplank, Sivir, Sion
- LoLdle 668 (May 5): Lissandra, Dr. Mundo, Pyke, Jayce, Gangplank
- LoLdle 667 (May 4): Olaf, Kennen, Rek'Sai, Naafiri, Taric
- LoLdle 666 (May 3): Skarner, Bel'Veth, Milio, Volibear, Ivern
- LoLdle 665 (May 2): Kalista, Diana, Bard, Akshan, Fiora
- LoLdle 664 (May 1): Taric, Lulu, Nami, Taliyah, Brand
- LoLdle 663 (April 30): Tahm Kench, Gnar, K'Sante, Vex, Skarner
- LoLdle 662 (April 29): Brand, Lissandra, Maokai, Gangplank, Lulu
- LoLdle 661 (April 28): Vi, Teemo, Kayn, Vayne, Rengar
- LoLdle 660 (April 27): Yorick, Akshan, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Tahm Kench
- LoLdle 659 (April 26): Zoe, Swain, Karma, Kassadin, Mordekaiser
- LoLdle 658 (April 25): Ivern, Shen, Fiora, Sion, Kayn
- LoLdle 657 (April 24): Pyke, Aatrox, Talon, Vladimir, Illaoi
The answers to the 676th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on May 13, 2024.