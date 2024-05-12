"I tread lightly": League of Legends LoLdle answers 675 (Sunday, May 12, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 675th edition are now out. Players can find a set of five distinct riddles based on various LoL champions and their origins on the official LoLdle website. It's a great way to obtain extensive knowledge about the champions' lore while having fun simultaneously.

Nevertheless, here's the quote for the May 12, 2024, LoLdle:

"I tread lightly so as not to hurt the dandelions."

Fiora, Ivern, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 675th edition (May 12, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for the May 12, 2024 edition are as follows:

Classic : Fiora

: Fiora Quote : Ivern

: Ivern Ability : Olaf, Bonus : W

: Olaf, : W Emoji : Kindred

: Kindred Splash art: Nautilus, Bonus: Subterranean Nautilus

The first riddle enables players to quickly guess Fiora's name, with clues such as the Demacia region and his release year.

Furthermore, Ivern's name is revealed through the quote puzzle mentioning "dandelions," while Olaf's ability puzzle becomes apparent with the "Tough It Out" (W) ability hint.

The emoji puzzle icons quickly reveal Kindred's name. Moving on, players might struggle to identify Nautilus' Subterranean splash art. He is a popular Support champion among LoL pros.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Check out some of the previous LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 674 (May 11): Singed, Varus, Vex, Shaco, Lee Sin

Singed, Varus, Vex, Shaco, Lee Sin LoLdle 673 (May 10): Zilean, Veigar, Nautilus, Yone, Vayne

Zilean, Veigar, Nautilus, Yone, Vayne LoLdle 672 (May 9): Varus, Syndra, Taric, Brand, Graves

Varus, Syndra, Taric, Brand, Graves LoLdle 671 (May 8): Yone, Gangplank, Jinx, Bard, Janna

Yone, Gangplank, Jinx, Bard, Janna LoLdle 670 (May 7): Ekko, Fiora, Caitlyn, Malzahar, Naafiri

Ekko, Fiora, Caitlyn, Malzahar, Naafiri LoLdle 669 (May 6): Teemo, Camille, Gangplank, Sivir, Sion

Teemo, Camille, Gangplank, Sivir, Sion LoLdle 668 (May 5): Lissandra, Dr. Mundo, Pyke, Jayce, Gangplank

Lissandra, Dr. Mundo, Pyke, Jayce, Gangplank LoLdle 667 (May 4): Olaf, Kennen, Rek'Sai, Naafiri, Taric

Olaf, Kennen, Rek'Sai, Naafiri, Taric LoLdle 666 (May 3): Skarner, Bel'Veth, Milio, Volibear, Ivern

Skarner, Bel'Veth, Milio, Volibear, Ivern LoLdle 665 (May 2): Kalista, Diana, Bard, Akshan, Fiora

Kalista, Diana, Bard, Akshan, Fiora LoLdle 664 (May 1): Taric, Lulu, Nami, Taliyah, Brand

Taric, Lulu, Nami, Taliyah, Brand LoLdle 663 (April 30): Tahm Kench, Gnar, K'Sante, Vex, Skarner

Tahm Kench, Gnar, K'Sante, Vex, Skarner LoLdle 662 (April 29): Brand, Lissandra, Maokai, Gangplank, Lulu

Brand, Lissandra, Maokai, Gangplank, Lulu LoLdle 661 (April 28): Vi, Teemo, Kayn, Vayne, Rengar

Vi, Teemo, Kayn, Vayne, Rengar LoLdle 660 (April 27): Yorick, Akshan, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Tahm Kench

Yorick, Akshan, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Tahm Kench LoLdle 659 (April 26): Zoe, Swain, Karma, Kassadin, Mordekaiser

Zoe, Swain, Karma, Kassadin, Mordekaiser LoLdle 658 (April 25): Ivern, Shen, Fiora, Sion, Kayn

Ivern, Shen, Fiora, Sion, Kayn LoLdle 657 (April 24): Pyke, Aatrox, Talon, Vladimir, Illaoi

