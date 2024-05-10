  • home icon
  • "The cost of your life is one arrow": League of Legends LoLdle answers 674 (Saturday, May 11, 2024)

By Debayan Saha
Modified May 10, 2024 21:50 GMT
LoLdle answers for May 11, 2024
The LoLdle answers for May 11, 2024 are here (Image via Riot Games)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 674th edition are now out. Players can navigate to the official LoLdle website to find a set of five unique riddles. Each puzzle is distinct and based on various LoL champions and their origins. Players can share the results on social media after solving all five riddles successfully.

That said, here's the quote for the May 11, 2024, LoLdle:

"The cost of your life is one arrow."

Singed, Varus, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 674th edition (May 11, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for the May 11, 2024 edition are as follows:

  • Classic: Singed
  • Quote: Varus
  • Ability: Vex, Bonus: Q
  • Emoji: Shaco
  • Splash art: Lee Sin; Bonus: Knockout Lee Sin

Players can quickly guess Singed's name based on clues such as the Zaun region and his release year of 2009.

Furthermore, the quote puzzle mentions "one arrow," which alludes to Varus' name. He's one of the most popular picks among professional ADCs in LoL Esports in 2024.

Moving on, the ability puzzle features Vex's Mistral Bolt (Q) ability. Meanwhile, the joker's icon in the emoji puzzle reveals Shaco's name. Lastly, it should be pretty difficult to decipher Lee Sin's Knockout splash art.

Read more: Best Junglers in League of Legends MSI 2024

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

youtube-cover

Check out some of the previous LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 673 (May 10): Zilean, Veigar, Nautilus, Yone, Vayne
  • LoLdle 672 (May 9): Varus, Syndra, Taric, Brand, Graves
  • LoLdle 671 (May 8): Yone, Gangplank, Jinx, Bard, Janna
  • LoLdle 670 (May 7): Ekko, Fiora, Caitlyn, Malzahar, Naafiri
  • LoLdle 669 (May 6): Teemo, Camille, Gangplank, Sivir, Sion
  • LoLdle 668 (May 5): Lissandra, Dr. Mundo, Pyke, Jayce, Gangplank
  • LoLdle 667 (May 4): Olaf, Kennen, Rek'Sai, Naafiri, Taric
  • LoLdle 666 (May 3): Skarner, Bel'Veth, Milio, Volibear, Ivern
  • LoLdle 665 (May 2): Kalista, Diana, Bard, Akshan, Fiora
  • LoLdle 664 (May 1): Taric, Lulu, Nami, Taliyah, Brand
  • LoLdle 663 (April 30): Tahm Kench, Gnar, K'Sante, Vex, Skarner
  • LoLdle 662 (April 29): Brand, Lissandra, Maokai, Gangplank, Lulu
  • LoLdle 661 (April 28): Vi, Teemo, Kayn, Vayne, Rengar
  • LoLdle 660 (April 27): Yorick, Akshan, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Tahm Kench
  • LoLdle 659 (April 26): Zoe, Swain, Karma, Kassadin, Mordekaiser
  • LoLdle 658 (April 25): Ivern, Shen, Fiora, Sion, Kayn
  • LoLdle 657 (April 24): Pyke, Aatrox, Talon, Vladimir, Illaoi

The answers to the 675th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on May 12, 2024.

