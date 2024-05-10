"The cost of your life is one arrow": League of Legends LoLdle answers 674 (Saturday, May 11, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 674th edition are now out. Players can navigate to the official LoLdle website to find a set of five unique riddles. Each puzzle is distinct and based on various LoL champions and their origins. Players can share the results on social media after solving all five riddles successfully.

That said, here's the quote for the May 11, 2024, LoLdle:

"The cost of your life is one arrow."

Singed, Varus, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 674th edition (May 11, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for the May 11, 2024 edition are as follows:

Classic : Singed

: Singed Quote : Varus

: Varus Ability : Vex, Bonus : Q

: Vex, : Q Emoji : Shaco

: Shaco Splash art: Lee Sin; Bonus: Knockout Lee Sin

Players can quickly guess Singed's name based on clues such as the Zaun region and his release year of 2009.

Furthermore, the quote puzzle mentions "one arrow," which alludes to Varus' name. He's one of the most popular picks among professional ADCs in LoL Esports in 2024.

Moving on, the ability puzzle features Vex's Mistral Bolt (Q) ability. Meanwhile, the joker's icon in the emoji puzzle reveals Shaco's name. Lastly, it should be pretty difficult to decipher Lee Sin's Knockout splash art.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Check out some of the previous LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 673 (May 10): Zilean, Veigar, Nautilus, Yone, Vayne

Zilean, Veigar, Nautilus, Yone, Vayne LoLdle 672 (May 9): Varus, Syndra, Taric, Brand, Graves

Varus, Syndra, Taric, Brand, Graves LoLdle 671 (May 8): Yone, Gangplank, Jinx, Bard, Janna

Yone, Gangplank, Jinx, Bard, Janna LoLdle 670 (May 7): Ekko, Fiora, Caitlyn, Malzahar, Naafiri

Ekko, Fiora, Caitlyn, Malzahar, Naafiri LoLdle 669 (May 6): Teemo, Camille, Gangplank, Sivir, Sion

Teemo, Camille, Gangplank, Sivir, Sion LoLdle 668 (May 5): Lissandra, Dr. Mundo, Pyke, Jayce, Gangplank

Lissandra, Dr. Mundo, Pyke, Jayce, Gangplank LoLdle 667 (May 4): Olaf, Kennen, Rek'Sai, Naafiri, Taric

Olaf, Kennen, Rek'Sai, Naafiri, Taric LoLdle 666 (May 3): Skarner, Bel'Veth, Milio, Volibear, Ivern

Skarner, Bel'Veth, Milio, Volibear, Ivern LoLdle 665 (May 2): Kalista, Diana, Bard, Akshan, Fiora

Kalista, Diana, Bard, Akshan, Fiora LoLdle 664 (May 1): Taric, Lulu, Nami, Taliyah, Brand

Taric, Lulu, Nami, Taliyah, Brand LoLdle 663 (April 30): Tahm Kench, Gnar, K'Sante, Vex, Skarner

Tahm Kench, Gnar, K'Sante, Vex, Skarner LoLdle 662 (April 29): Brand, Lissandra, Maokai, Gangplank, Lulu

Brand, Lissandra, Maokai, Gangplank, Lulu LoLdle 661 (April 28): Vi, Teemo, Kayn, Vayne, Rengar

Vi, Teemo, Kayn, Vayne, Rengar LoLdle 660 (April 27): Yorick, Akshan, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Tahm Kench

Yorick, Akshan, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Tahm Kench LoLdle 659 (April 26): Zoe, Swain, Karma, Kassadin, Mordekaiser

Zoe, Swain, Karma, Kassadin, Mordekaiser LoLdle 658 (April 25): Ivern, Shen, Fiora, Sion, Kayn

Ivern, Shen, Fiora, Sion, Kayn LoLdle 657 (April 24): Pyke, Aatrox, Talon, Vladimir, Illaoi

The answers to the 675th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on May 12, 2024.