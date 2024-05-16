"So rigged game": EAFC 24 fans unhappy with increasing glitches and low pack weights

Amidst the excitement and competition surrounding the latest installment of EA's football franchise, a storm of discontent has been brewing within the community of its latest edition, EAFC 24. Fans have taken to social media platforms to express their frustration with what they perceive as a deteriorating gaming experience characterized by an increasing prevalence of glitches and disappointingly low pack weights.

Using the hashtag #boycottEA, they highlighted grievances including rigged gameplay, server issues, abysmal pack weights, the pay-to-win model, and frequent mistakes, rallying for a boycott of EA Sports.

Twitter user @iwatchbugs proposed moving away from the perpetual chase for upgraded players and instead focusing on enjoying the essence of the game itself. The message was clear: buying store packs should not be a necessity, especially if the game fails to improve.

Echoing this sentiment, @HazardPxcked urged players to boycott the purchase of FIFA points, a virtual currency used to acquire in-game items, while @uh_zade went further, advocating for a complete boycott of store packs and a return to Road to Glory (RTG) gameplay. The call to action was loud and clear: hit EA where it hurts by hitting their revenue stream.

Meanwhile, content creators like @Nick28T stepped up, urging their communities to hop on board, emphasizing how coming together could really make EAFC 24 sit up and take notice of the players' concerns.

As a sign of unity, @itsrazzhd threw their weight behind the boycott, stressing the need for smart spending and pushing for other ways to get in-game goodies.

However, not all members of the community share the same optimism regarding the effectiveness of boycotts. @FUTZONEFIFA expressed skepticism, suggesting that EAFC 24 has already secured most of its revenue for the year and is unlikely to be swayed by short-term fluctuations in spending.

Despite these doubts, those in favor of the boycott aren't backing down. They are holding firm to their belief that persistent action can bring about change, refusing to let skepticism dampen their resolve.

@fut23ICONS stressed the need to keep at it, insisting that sticking to our guns, even in future game releases, might just make EA sit up and pay attention.

The discourse surrounding EAFC 24 reflects a growing disillusionment among players with the direction of the franchise. As glitches persist and pack weights remain low, the community is increasingly vocal in its demands for improvement.

Whether these calls for action will lead to tangible change remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: the discontent within the FIFA community is reaching a boiling point, and EA ignores it at its own peril.