Solo Leveling Arise “Black Screen Error” on PC: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Solo Leveling Arise players on PC have been facing an issue with a “black screen”, where the game goes blank after they try to launch it. This is not allowing them to log into the title and has been one of the more popular bugs that the community seems to be facing.

But what makes it difficult to deal with is that this is a recurring issue with no permanent fixes that you can opt for. Fortunately, there are a few workarounds that the community has come up with that you can try.

Today’s Solo Leveling Arise guide will therefore go over how you can deal with the black screen issue on your PC.

How to fix the Solo Leveling Arise “Black Screen” PC error on PC

Here are a few things you can do to deal with the black screen PC error in Solo Leveling Arise:

1) Deleting the game folder through the Registry Editor

The black screen error can be caused if there are issues with the game folder located in the Netmarble Corp pathway. To solve it, you will be required to:

Bring up the Windows search bat and type in the following: “regedit.exe”. Press enter and it will open up the Registry Editor.

No make your way to the following pathway: Computer > HKEY_CURRENT_USER > Software > Netmarble Corp > sololvA > game.

You will find the game folder here. Right-click on it and then pick the “delete” option from the list.

Once it’s done, restart your PC once and re-launch Solo Leveling Arise. This will likely fix the black screen issue.

2) Re-install the game

If the issue is happening with some installed files in the directory, your best option will be to reinstall the game. Uninstall it and then reinstall it in a favorable installation directory. This should likely solve the black screen error.

3) Reach out to customer support

If the above solutions do not work for you, you might want to reach out to Solo Leveling Arise’s support team. So make your way to the Netmarble Customer Support page and then dock in a ticket there. They will most likely reach back and help you with all the performance issues you are facing in the game.