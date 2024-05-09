Should you use the Auto-battle feature in Solo Leveling Arise? 

The Auto-battle feature in Solo Leveling Arise is one of the most useful mechanics that developer Netmarble implemented in the game. It is convenient for people who want to get their dailies done quickly without putting in much effort while keeping the option to manually fight foes for those who want to do so.

Responding to the question of whether you should use the Auto-battle feature in Solo Leveling Arise or not, the answer is yes. However, there are some caveats. This article suggests a few tips and tricks for when you use the Auto-battle feature that you should keep in mind.

NOTE: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

Tips for the Auto-battle feature in Solo Leveling Arise

You should use the Auto-battle feature in Solo Leveling Arise sparingly. (Image via Netmarble)

The Auto-battle feature in Solo Leveling Arise allows you to clear gates quickly while you do your work. However, it is not perfect and might cause some issues that affect your overall experience. We will discuss when you should use the Auto-battle feature in Solo Leveling Arise and when you should just play the game manually.

Also read: Fix for "Exiting game due to multiple launches error" in Solo Leveling Arise

As mentioned, you can use the Auto-battle systems while clearing gates, which is one of the many sources of EXP in Solo Leveling Arise. However, it is advised that you only use it for normal gates. High-ranked ones and Dungeon Breaks will have powerful enemies that can kill you.

Story chapters might also get messed up as certain missions will require you to finish an enemy with a hunter with specific elements. This can cause a lot of hindrances, often requiring you to restart a chapter.

So while the Auto-battle system is quite good for you to go AFK and do some of your chores, it can create troubles during certain game modes, as we discussed above. Use it sparingly, and remember to turn it off during story stages of certain gates, and you will be fine.

You can read our Solo Leveling Arise review to learn more about how the game has fared upon release.

