Solo Leveling Arise "Exiting game due to multiple launches error": Reasons and possible fixes explored

Solo Leveling Arise often shows “Exiting game due to multiple launches error” when launched on PC. When players launch the title via Netmarble Launcher, a pop-up with the message appears on the screen and the title exits itself. This error can be frustrating because it prevents players from logging in and playing the game.

This article explores the reasons causing the error and possible fixes for those facing the issue.

Reasons for “Exiting game due to multiple launches error” in Solo Leveling Arise

There are two possible reasons that might be causing the “Exiting game due to multiple launches error:

If the game can’t connect to the official servers.

If the official server doesn’t recognize the downloaded game files.

Possible fixes for “Exiting game due to multiple launches error"

You can fix the issue by restarting the launcher, reinstalling the game files, and updating your Netmarble Launcher. (Image via Netmarble)

Here are some ways to possibly fix the Solo Leveling Arise “Exiting game due to multiple launches error” on PC:

Fix 1: Restart the Netmarble launcher. Once the error pop-up shows up, open the task manager by pressing the Ctrl+Alt+Del buttons on your keyboard. Then, select the Netmarble Launcher in the task manager, right-click on it, and click on End Task to close the launcher. Launch the Netmarble Launcher again.

Fix 2: Ensure the Netmarble launcher is updated to the latest version. If you’ve disabled the Auto-Update function, you might be missing out on the latest fixes and patches for the “Exiting game due to multiple launches error.” To update it manually, open the Netmarble launcher and go to Settings > Check for Updates.

Fix 3: Delete the game files and reinstall them on your PC. To do so, go to the title’s Homepage > Settings > Delete. To reinstall the files, go to the Homepage > Settings > Reinstall. This will likely fix the issue.

Fix 4: Ensure you’ve installed the latest version of Microsoft Visual C++ and Microsoft DirectX drivers on your PC. Open the Netmarble Launcher > Settings > Archive> Download Microsoft Visual C++ and Microsoft DirectX to download the updates.

Fix 5: When encountering the error, restart your PC and boot up the Netmarble launcher again.

The above fixes should fix the problem and let you play the game on your PC. Hopefully, Netmarble will address the issue and deploy a patch to fix the error soon.

Solo Leveling Arise is Netmarble's latest RPG title for Android, iOS, and PC. In the game, players play the story of Solo Leveling Manhwa as Sung Jinwoo and explore his journey to becoming stronger.

The title also features side stories of other supporting characters from the original work. In addition to story modes, there are multiple game modes, such as Instance Dungeons, Gates, and Encore Missions.

