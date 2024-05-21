Solo Leveling Arise developer notes May 2024: New characters, guild, system, nerfs, buffs, and more

Netmarble arrives with Solo Leveling Arise developer notes for May 2024 to celebrate the completion of two weeks since the title's successful launch. Per the official website, the developer's notes are set to arrive on May 21, 2024, at 9:25 am (UTC +0) with many new changes, characters, buffs, nerfs, and other adjustments to enhance your overall gameplay experience.

This article will discuss all the new changes with the Solo Leveling Arise developer notes for May 2024, as promised in the official post.

Solo Leveling Arise developer notes May 2024: New contents

Netmarble has promised to introduce Battlefield of Chaos and Gems as new content in the Solo Leveling Arise developer notes for May 2024.

Battlefield of Chaos

Battlefield of Chaos is arriving as new content (Image via Netmarble)

Battlefield of Chaos, the new content, is a defense-type dungeon in which hunters must defeat randomly appearing bosses consecutively. This will be difficult content that can be challenged by hunters farming Tier 10 Encore Missions or Instance Dungeon.

Battlefield of Chaos has offered a differentiated battle experience, unlike any existing content, for hunters who have grown to a certain level. Dominate the Battlefield of Chaos and seize the strength of the powerful Gems.

Gems

You can get Gems as rewards for winning in Battlefield of Chaos (Image via Netmarble)

Since Battlefield of Chaos is expected to give players a tough time on the battlefield, the developer claims that they felt Gold and EXP rewards are too short. Therefore, they have introduced Gems as new content and a reward for players as part of the Solo Leveling Arise developer notes for May 2024.

Obtain various Gems while playing the Battlefield of Chaos and freely set the obtained Gems to the newly added Gem system slot. Equip Gems and unlock the next levels of Gems to power up Sung Jinwoo, other hunters, and even the Shadows.

Guild

Even when playing the same game, the experience and immersion can differ significantly depending on the bond. As the Guild is considered important in the original story, the Guild system hunters encounter in the game also promises to be special.

To achieve this, hunters joining a Guild will be able to bond with each other and grow together, receiving various benefits based on their progress. Additionally, it will enable the creation of unique Guilds through various themes and interactions.

Workshop of Brilliant Light

The Solo Leveling Arise developer notes for May 2024 also promise more new content in the form of the Workshop of Brilliant Light (working title).

The Workshop of Brilliant Light is a challenge-type content where various bosses appear. You will encounter powerful bosses that you can weaken through various methods to gain an advantage in battle.

Solo Leveling Arise developers notes for May 2024: New character

The Solo Leveling Arise developer notes for May 2024 have announced the arrival of a new character named Alicia Blanche.

As the official post states, Solo Leveling original character Alicia Blanche, whom many hunters may have already met at the Hunters Association lobby, is finally joining them after the release of the Solo Leveling Arise developer notes for May 2024.

While Sung Jinwoo is considered the weakest hunter of all mankind, a story will unfold in France about Alicia Blanche, who strives to uncover the truth and face an unknown enemy. Experience the story of a beautiful water elemental hunter who blossoms ice flowers with powerful freezing magic.

Solo Leveling Arise developers notes May 2024: Character adjustments

Netmarble has also announced several character adjustments to be made in the Solo Leveling Arise developer notes for May 2024. These are:

Baek Yoonho

Baek Yoonho in SLA (Image via Netmarble)

This top-tier champion in SLA enters the best teams to defeat Igris in the game. However, with the recent buffs announced in the Solo Leveling Arise developer notes for May 2024, he will be even stronger in the title.

Per the official post, the overall damage will increase and Damnation (QTE) will be made easier to hit when attacking at close range. Now, you will be able to use the Damnation skill without hesitation.

Woo Jinchul

Woo Jinchul is among the best units and the first few SSR units you could grab for free in the initial days after launch. In the latest Solo Leveling Arise developer notes for May 2024, he will also be getting some amazing adjustments.

The addition of Super Armor when using skills will allow you to maintain your damage cycle without being canceled. Upon achieving the first advancement, the cooldown penalty will be eased. This will prevent any cooldown gap for the Mediation of Power skill during three-player tag play. The overall attack tempo will increase, allowing faster hit-and-run attacks.

Silver Mane Baek Yoonho

Silver Mane Baek Yoonho will receive some adjustments in the upcoming update (Image via Netmarble)

The Solo Leveling Arise developer notes for May 2024 have also announced some adjustments for the Silver Mane Baek Yoonho.

To prevent situations where the Extreme Attack: Beast Form penalty poses a threat to survival in long-term battles, the developer aims to enhance survivability in extreme conditions. During Extreme Attack: Beast Form, the accuracy and rigidity of Basic Attacks will improve.

Lee Bora

Despite the recommended stats for artifacts including the Critical Hit Rate/Damage, Phantom Foxes had individual Critical Hit Rate/Damage stats. Now, they will inherit some of Lee Bora's stats, making them more powerful.

Hwang Dongsoo

Hwang Dongso is set to receive some buffs (Image via Netmarble)

The difficulty of using charge skills due to the absence of Super Armor before the Impulsive Revenge effect will be improved. As a result, Hwang Dongsoo will be able to execute more aggressive attacks than before. Overall damage will be increased, granting more overwhelming destructive power.

Lim Tae-Gyu

The inefficiency of benefits compared to the required operation due to the altering usage of Shoot and Maneuver > Volley Fire skills will also improve. Additionally, overall damage will increase when Lim Tae-Gyu is in the Magic boost status.

The following hunters and weapons are also scheduled for adjustments, with changes aimed at enhancing their balance compared to their current status:

SSR Min Byung-Gu, SSR Seo Jiwoo, SSR Emma Laurent, SSR Cha Hae-In, SSR Choi Jong-In

SR Park Beom-Shik, SR Song Chiyul, SR Jo Kyuhwan

SSR Vulcan's Rage, R Lycan Slayer

More details will be provided in a future Update Details notice.

SSR weapons, which generally require a lot of time and effort to power up, are not easy for hunters to use, especially if they prefer a relatively lighter gaming experience. To address this, the developer is preparing features such as evolving SR Sung Jinwoo weapons into higher-grade weapons and crafting SR hunter-exclusive weapons.

