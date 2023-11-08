Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story - A heartwarming storyline that keeps you hooked

In Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story, we see the universe of Riot Games’ popular MOBA expanding. The adventure begins when a young champion called Nunu embarks on a journey alongside Willump, his Yeti partner. Produced by Tequila Works and Riot Forge, this single-player title leads Nunu towards an elusive goal: the Heart of the Blue. His aim? To find Layka, his missing mother.

In 2009, a tank champion duo named Nunu and Willump made their debut in League of Legends. They established themselves as dependable figures in the game's jungle lane, attracting admiration from players.

However, even if you lack a deep appreciation for their lore and synergy, you can experience the magic of their partnership in Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story. This heartwarming tale takes players on a journey through the icy desolation of the Freljord, highlighting the duo's unbreakable bond.

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story: A melodic odyssey through the land of Freljord

A wholesome bond between Nunu and Willump

Controlling Nunu, Willump, and their collective forces is a necessary task in Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story. With his four arms, Willump, the last Yeti alive, is a natural powerhouse capable of freezing rivers and defending against wildlife. His diminutive partner, Nunu, provides valuable support by utilizing Willump's magic and launching snowballs while Willump dominates the battlefield.

Finding Nunu's mother is no walk in the park for the duo, but they don't shy away from the obstacles that come their way. Despite the hardships they face, the story weaves a heartwarming tale of camaraderie, teamwork, and perseverance.

Added to the quest are higher stakes as the two lead characters unearth the sources of corruption in the Freljord and seek ways to redeem it. Throughout the journey, the bond between Nunu and Willump is portrayed tenderly, from high-fives for puzzle-solving to exaggerated responses by the yeti.

The bond between Nunu and Willump is truly heartwarming (Image via Riot Forge)

Willump showed a handful of delightful animations in the background while I was controlling Nunu, like sitting down to chill or quenching his thirst from a lake. Willump's charming antics in the animations brought me added joy, causing me to pause and appreciate his quirky encounters. I particularly enjoyed it when he hugged Nunu in certain scenes.

Meanwhile, Nunu's main focus was on navigating and exploring mysterious caves with Willump, occasionally getting separated and searching for ways to reunite with his furry companion. Puzzle-solving was a key aspect of Song of Nunu's remarkable journey.

Experience the magic of Freljord through the power of music

The Svellsongur, Nunu's magical flute, is indispensable when it comes to puzzle-solving with Willump in Song of Nunu. I received four notes and had to create songs out of them. Although not necessarily difficult, it took me a while to get the hang of the puzzle mechanics. However, after playing for a few hours, it became more intuitive.

The Svellsongur, Nunu's magical flute, is required to solve puzzles (Image via Riot Forge)

Yet, trying to solve certain puzzles that require swift timing with the Svellsongur can be a nightmare because a single mistake can force you to restart the entire process. Despite the occasional puzzle frustrations, playing Svellsongur notes became an intriguing mechanic that I enjoyed tinkering with. It was a somewhat tedious aspect, but after honing my timing skills, I made it through.

In moments of platforming or puzzle-solving downtime in Song of Nunu, I would take a few minutes to play some tunes with the Svellsongur, and even Willump was thoroughly enjoying my performances.

Engaging gameplay mechanics

While voyaging through the Song of Nunu, it behooved me to exercise vigilance when steering Nunu (alongside Willump) through the treacherous perils of Freljord, where the slightest blunder can send me plummeting.

Fortunately, the game compensated for my mistakes by teleporting me a few meters behind the point of the fall. These mechanics sure came in handy during my gameplay, effectively mollifying the vexing conundrums that sometimes arise.

Nunu and Willump can regain missing health by performing a finisher move (Image via Riot Forge)

Nunu and Willump are a force to be reckoned with when dealing with enemies, as they boast quite an impressive moveset. Among their capabilities, evading, hurling snowballs, punching, and initiating finishing moves all contribute to their combat efficiency. In addition, their overall battle prowess is complemented by noticeably smooth character animations.

When traveling, I stumbled upon charming critters called 'Poros' that can be lifted by hearing musical wind chimes. Furthermore, Nunu's Svellsongur produces a gorgeous tune when played with the chimes.

Bonus aspects

Along with various LoL champions' appearances, there's a statue of Anivia in Song of Nunu (Image via Riot Forge)

Through my journey in Song of Nunu, I accumulated numerous collectibles. These trinkets offer further revelations on the Freljord's domain, the existence of Nunu, and Willump's experiences in the League of Legends cosmos, offering players the opportunity to browse in the game's notebook section.

Each notation piqued my interest, and I relished acquiring new knowledge about the world through the prism of Nunu and Willump's perspective. The emotional core of the game lies in the heartwarming friendship we witness.

Additionally, champions from the Freljord in League of Legends make appearances, including the likes of Braum, Volibear, the ice witch Lissandra, etc. Importantly, Lissandra proves to be quite the obstacle on our duo's journey towards reaching the Heart of the Blue, but it is clear she has her own motives.

In conclusion

It wasn't until I played Song of Nunu that I truly fell for the characters in a way that I couldn't while they were stuck in League of Legends. The folks behind Riot Forge have done a great job delving deeper into the expanding universe, taking the time to give individual champions the care and focus they merit.

Nunu and Willump are no exception, as they deserve to be more than just pawns in a competitive video game where they're nothing but targets for shouting malcontents. However, seeing them as the stars of their own story in Song of Nunu is a real treat, and watching them frolic around the mystical lands of the Freljord feels like a well-earned reward.

A charming platformer filled with endearing characters, a touching narrative, and a meticulously crafted world, Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story is the ideal winter adventure for Riot Games' MOBA enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

Though it has confusing systems, the game still stands out as a unique addition to the League of Legends universe that is sure to warm anyone's heart.

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story

The scorecard of Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story (Image via Sportskeeda)

Reviewed on: Windows PC (Review copy provided by Riot Games)

Platform(s): Windows PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Nintendo Switch

Developer(s): Tequila Works

Publisher(s): Riot Forge

Release date: November 1, 2023