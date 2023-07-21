Sons of the Forest patch 08 official notes: Hokey Pokey trap added, defensive wall buffs, bug fixes, and more

Endnight Games has released the eighth major update for Sons of the Forest. This patch provides a host of balancing improvements as well as fixes for various community-reported bugs. Its major highlights are the addition of the Hokey Pokey trap and the reduced ammo difficulty mode that allows players to defend against enemies more efficiently. The game has also been optimized to prevent frequent crashes. This has been done by reducing the memory size required.

This article covers every single tweak that has made its way to Sons of the Forest patch 08.

Official patch notes for Sons of the Forest patch 08

Sons of the Forest patch 08 features

New found footage video added

Hokey Pokey trap added

Electric fences

Freeform electric wire placement added

You can now carry and play radios

GPS Locators can now be 3d printed and crafted in the inventory

Golf cart lights added

Golf cart can now seat up to 4 players in multiplayer

Added reduced ammo difficulty level option

Added returning creepy enemy, will appear after endgame

Added new vocal announcements to some bunkers

Virginia and Kelvin can now swim if they end up in deep enough water

Sons of the Forest patch 08 balancing changes

There will now be less frequent enemy raids depending on how many regulars or creepies you have killed, this amount will increase over the days unless you kill more enemies

Defensive walls can now take 4 times as much damage

Reduced health on the special glowing puffies

Sons of the Forest patch 08 improvements

Animal heads can now be shaken when held

Angry moose now sometimes kick a nearby player

Fixed some bugs that could cause too many or too few enemy search parties on loading or restarting a game

Fixed various save/load and syncing issues for endgame boss cutscenes and battles

Fixed issue where AI actors couldn't see a player sitting in a golf cart

Improved getting in and out of golf cart animations

Kelvin will visually refuse an order that requires trees if none are nearby

Turtles can now be electrocuted

Fixed turtle eggs not spawning for multiplayer clients

Rabbit footsteps sound different in snow now

Improved putter hitting golf ball

Various asset memory optimizations

Various UI, pickup and audio optimizations

Blueberry bush berries now deform with bush

Ocean patch optimization

Various environment layout fixes

Basalt rocks added to caves merged collision meshes

Moss LOD ranges optimized

Optimized LOD2 for cliffs

LOD groups optimized

Starfish LODs added and group assignment changed

Stream LOD ranges optimized

Bunker and Cave entrances optimized

Small rock pickup optimized

Added missing LODs to some legacy rocks

LODs setup for KnightV, hang glider, and golf cart

LODs setup for Lakes

Lake audio emitters optimized

Spruce tree meshes optimized

Seaweed Dry Cluster LOD2 optimized

Optimized Berry meshes

Fix for some waterfall particles that were always on

World collisions optimized, reduced number of active colliders

Rocks and stones now have collision in the log sled

Added play visual for action camera

Fixed faked GI slipping over surfaces when rotating the camera

Improved mask maps for snow and wetness

Optimized fallen log LODs

Optimized lily pads

Moved dead tacti with action camera in bunker entertainment to easier to see position

Dead stumps and rock billboards now draw further

Added LODs to stick and log storage, log windows, fences

Energy drink item now uses a low level of detail when on shelves or a pickup

Optimized the in world stick pickup

Increased delay before boss cutscene

Added countdown timer to back of gold room

Setup streaming versions of the beached yachts to optimize memory usage

Removed texture streaming on golf cart logo

Window shutters are now animated when closing or opening

It is now possible to place a beam on the forward end between 2 beams supported by struts

Added Idle motion to Golf Cart driver and passenger so they aren’t static

Rifle and other weapons no longer behave strangely during player hit react animation

New idles for holding trophy heads

Knight V now leans with player correctly when viewed in third person multiplayer

Improved server browser filtering user experience

Added server browser support for search by IP address in the server name search bar

Added server browser filters: “not empty,” “public”

Added ping to the server browser entries

Added filters reset button to server browser

Dedicated servers played recently will be refreshed first to improve responsiveness

Dedicated servers on which you have a save will now be sorted first in list

Improved server browser performance

Improved server browser refreshing in bad networking conditions

Server browser gamepad navigation fixes

Dedicated servers won’t be detected as “game running” anymore by steam launcher, and game can now be started from steam launcher on the same machine as the dedicated server

Added non verbose logging mode, which is now the default mode. Verbose logging mode can be forced by using the -verboseLogging command line argument (see dedicated server guide)

Dedicated servers will now immediately save before shutdown to avoid data loss

Sons of the Forest patch 08 bug fixes

Fix for player drinking from a pot when they are holding a valid container to fill up

Fixed issue where some items in the grab bag were hard to select due to the raycast blocker overlapping some items

Set deer head in the grab bag to not be convex so that it does not overlap the duck head collision

Fixed being able to add items to the cooking pot while its cooking clean water

Fix for cooking pot lid popping off for clients every time someone drinks or refills from the pot

Fixed issue with storage LODs not activating until the player is near them and then moves away

If a GPS locator is trying to be added but does not have icon data, initialize default data

Turtle shells are now properly dropped when skinned if the players inventory already has a shell

Fixed pause menu being accessible during boss cutscene

Prevented escape prompt from showing up early during get to the chopper cutscene

Fix for Screen Space reflection not turning back on after turning it off/on

Fixed sled hit react animation

Fixed bug with Crossbow reload and idle animation

Fixed some cases of cannibals prematurely dying while burning, and they now won't catch fire from blocked torch hit

Fixed player climbing cannibal lookout tower rope not being aligned with rope on some towers

Fixed hanging skeletons on large destroyed huts reappearing in air

Fixed multiple players being able to pickup the same dead body at same time, which could lead to several issues

Fixed some visual issues on Puffies carried by other players

Fixed wall not accounted for as a valid support when counting unsupported beams, it now provides the same benefit as having pillars supporting each end of the beam

Fixed case where destroying struts was not properly propagating the collapse to its supported beam

Fixed cutting pillar into a defensive wall spike not checking if it is supporting a SCREW structure, which would destroy it when applied

Fixed selecting terrain conforming outlines breaking placement alignment for non conforming outlines selected afterwards

Fixed missing snap point to place full log or stone pillars underneath second story beams

Fixed dirt of planter furniture not affected by snow and wetness occlusion

Fixed several issues with dismantling beams that could cause issues

Moved up last line of Barb note to not overlap thumb

Fixed an issue where dedicated server couldn’t be joined after the computer returned from sleep mode

Fixed alpha on crosses burn demons note

Fixed spreading phlox rendering 2 times

Sons of the Forest patch 08 audio fixes

Added SFX when placing electric wires and solar panels

Added frog hop audio event

Rifle audio distance tuned

Flare audio distance tuned

Reduced shrub hit sound level when driving a golf cart

Fixed noticeable clifftop surf audio turning on and off abruptly

The cave entrance audio has random start times, so they're unlikely to phase

Sons of the Forest is now available to play on PC.