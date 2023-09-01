Sons of the Forest patch 10 official notes: Large Log Holder added, AI pooling improvements, bug fixes, and more

Endnight Games deployed its tenth major update for Sons of the Forest. It features Cannibal AI improvements, as well as a variety of gameplay tweaks to ensure the game stays balanced. Furthermore, there is a new cannibal type introduced in this patch named Frank, who will spawn with vodka and light himself on fire when near players.
One can expect significant changes in the coming weeks since Sons of the Forest is in early access. This article covers the overview of patch 10 in Sons of the Forest. Interested players may visit the official website for a detailed perspective.
Official notes for Sons of the Forest patch 10
Features in Sons of the Forest
- Added Holosprings introduction video to screening room of bunker entertainment
- Reworked gold room cutscene, adding new animations, effects, audio, and music
- New helicopter flyover moment added (leaving bunker residential)
- You can now build corner ramps, enabling ramps (or roofs) to be joined when placed at a 90° angle
- You can now build stone floors
- You can now build wooden railings
- Added large log holder
- Added placeable decorative deer hide rug
- Added subtitles, which can be toggled from the gameplay menu
- Changed the timed explosive item into a sticky bomb and modified its visuals
- New multiplayer cheat allow option - will block clients from using Console when off - hosts won't be blocked from using Console. The option will be saved along with the other game setup settings. Accessible via multiplayer player menu
- Added electric particle and lighting effect when an electric fence is triggered
- Added some new emotes for Kelvin
- Added a new aggressive cannibal enemy type, ‘Frank,’ who pours vodka on himself and sets himself on fire when near the player
- Cannibals will now sometimes carry fire torches
- Increased variety of enemy raids
- Some villages will now have cannibals chosen as gold mask leaders, and other cannibals will now sometimes follow them
Improvements in Sons of the Forest
- Destroying structures is now far less punishing, if supported structures have other valid supports still standing it will no longer get destroyed and fallback to the other supports instead
- Placing stairs or ramps between a wall and a beam no longer requires the beam to cover the full height of the wall, which allows for a variety of slopes
- Significantly improved construction processing cost when joining a multiplayer game with a large number of structures to help clients getting disconnected sometimes
- Creepies on fire will now more often rush and attack players
- Increased likelihood and range of cannibal distant yell, mainly at night
- Raised the player camera higher off the ground when falling from a stake, so the camera is less likely to clip through snow
- Adjusted player’s final death animation so hands don't clip through the ground
- Polish and improvements on Large Female locomotion animations
- Prevented creepies instantly appearing after loading game at night
- Prevented creepies from taking over the village on load when player is in the village
- Player can now dismember the larger blue Puffies after they die
- AI pooling improvements and optimizations in Sons of the Forest
- Converted some colliders to primitive colliders to improve performance
- Automatically disable and hide fog options when not supported by GPU
- Optimized spawn pool logic to remove unnecessary CPU cost
- Name card pickups in the food bunker no longer sound like coins when dropped
- Added a north direction to the GPS tracker screen
- Player no longer falls all the way to the bottom of the water when knocked back. The knockback is now ended once the player enters the water
- Various improvements to story item pickup visuals in Sons of the Forest
- Various localization improvements
- Entertainment bunkers curved stairs collisions updated to be smoother to walk on
- Mountain cliff material adjusted to use moss and have a more gradual transition to rock texture, and mesh modified to resolve some harsh geometry
- FX optimization for standing fire and skull lamps
- Cleaned up some harsh terrain in Sons of the Forest
- Some layout cleanup on standing fire sticks and wrap
- Removed particle controller component from wall torch particles (improved performance in saves with hundreds of wall torches).
Bug fixes in Sons of the Forest
- Fixed water shader causing crashing on some AMD GPUs
- Fixed issue with structures sometimes not linking together after saving and loading
- Fixed an issue where enemies could fall from the sky in Sons of the Forest
- Fixed bug that allowed placing pot on standing fire and sanitized saves with fires that have pots
- Fixed issue where a player would get into a bad state after interacting with a standing fire while holding a pot
- Setup loader 3d audio blocker system to prevent audio playing from world during loading screens
- Fix for cooking pot being destroyed in MP games when the fire burns out or is destroyed
- Fixed issues with the 3D printer and the client not getting correctly updated when loading into a save game
- Fixed issue where player could get stuck if they opened their chat window right after bringing up quick select
- Fix for players getting into a bad state if they block with a weapon at the same time as pressing a hotkey to equip another item that does not support blocking
- Fixed issue when adding strut under a leaning beam supported by a pillar on the forward end
- Fixed some cases where ramp placement didn't work properly
- Fixed taking pot on fire after all sticks are burnt out not working properly
- Fixed defensive wall spike orientation on the spawned pickup when collapsed
- Fixed case with an error when destroying combined LOD walls
- Fixed combined LOD floor not working as expected in old saves with elements in the wrong order
- Fixed skewed floor getting turned into combined LOD version, which looks wrong
- Fixed wall spinning issue in specific context in Sons of the Forest
- Fixed leaning beam supporting a forward pillar, allowing to lift with a strut
- Fixed place strut animation perfect finish system no longer working with LOD version
- Fixed gaps in the floor of the "Lean to" screw structure
- Fixed dismantling stone wall that was switched to combined LOD in Sons of the Forest
- Fixed opening grab bag on a fire that's about to completely burn out, allowing the player to relight the stick
- Fixed own shadow visible on some logs placed in constructions
- Fixed merging super structures not registering it for all linked structures when merged, solves some issues with interior space warmth and pathfinding not calculated correctly after combining separate superstructures
- Fixed side ramps not preventing the dismantling of walls
- Fixed some issues with repairing structures in multiplayer
- Fixed top section of wall being remove-able while it is supporting leaned beams
- Fixed superstructure integration calculation tolerance being overly strict
- Fixed merging superstructures that have a quarter log height offset instead of full height
- Fixed issue causing some construction placements to fail if starting a game as a multiplayer host after going back in the game from the title screen
- Fixed case where placing the structure on the ground could cause it to become invalid
- Fixed repairing grounded stone pillars or nonfull height stone pillars not replacing its elements at the correct positions
- Fixed rope stretch script not filtering out nonwater triggers + fixed rope not stretching down all the way if placed too high above, it will now stretch up to its max length
- Fixed stick path dismantling
- Fixed Creepy Virginia idling after some electrocutions and idling too long while exploring
- Fixed Armsy sometimes getting stuck in a loop with taunt hitting an electric fence, and long idle while exploring
- Fixed issue with deer sometimes not doing their alert and moving away, and increased run speed slightly
- Fixed Kelvin's ability to pass outside of enclosed walls to get fish
- Fixed issue where throwing dead bodies against collision while moving forward could launch player super far
- Fixed an issue where player getting hit and dropping a body could send the body flying
- Fixed gibbed creepies coming back intact after load
- Fixed an issue where killing a female cannibal holding a log didn't remove the attachment right away
- Prevented eagles from stealing fish from cooking fires, which caused issues with cooking system in Sons of the Forest
- Fixed a bug where the flashlight would remain in an incorrect pose when hotkey switching between shotgun and rifle
- Fix for the player getting into a completely broken state when trying to place a structure from the book when they have not yet retrieved their inventory after dying
- Moved cave rocks in entertainment bunker epic view room, out of work scheduler, and setup prefabs with LODS, fixed them vanishing on low view distance settings
- Enabled alpha clipping on newspaper cutout to resolve visible edges
- Fix for ‘Stream I’ underwater rendering flickering off near a large lake
- Light probe proxy volume adjustments to resolve bright ceiling in entrance of luxury bunker
- Fixes for some open edges on cliffs in Sons of the Forest
- Fixed issue with held items being able to be equipped via hotkeys when a table card is picked up
- Fixed smooth snow and wetness fade in effect only applying to LOD0 construction elements, resulting in visible pop when moving back & forth and lod switches levels
Audio fixes in Sons of the Forest
- Added new rock/stone drop audio events
- Added season parameter to rain on metal objects for winter
- Improvements to pre-crash opening sequence audio
- Tuned distance setting on mutant feeding events
This sums up the overview of patch 10 and its official notes in Sons of the Forest.
