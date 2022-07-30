Sony commits another anti-consumer move with What Remains of Edith Finch PS5 upgrade

What Remains of Edith Finch is a rarity as Sony consoles will be getting a free next-gen upgrade in the coming days. This was announced earlier by Annapurna Interactive, who stated that both Xbox and PlayStation would be getting it on the applicable consoles. Usually, upgrading a game from PS4 to PS5 or getting the next-gen version typically costs $10 more. While that won't be the case with this game, there seems to be a significant catch. The PS Plus version of the game won't receive the free upgrade.

What Remains of Edith Finch was released in 2017 on major consoles and was even ported to Nintendo Switch in 2019. The game received a next-gen upgrade on July 28, 2022.

To make matters even better, PS5 players can get the upgrade for free if they own the game. Here's the catch - only those who have bought the game outside of the PS Plus subscription are eligible for the upgrade.

Sony refuses to make PS Plus subscribers eligible for a free next-gen upgrade of What Remains of Edith Finch

When Annapurna announced the decision earlier, fans were ecstatic. Unfortunately, not everyone on PlayStation 5 can get the upgrade for free.

If somebody owns the PS4 version of the game separately, they can now upgrade without paying anything extra. However, Sony has decided that those who have availed of the game as part of the PS Plus service will be ineligible for the free upgrade. This seems quite bizarre and even anti-consumer to those paying the full subscription price.

IBadDriverI @IBadDriverI

The PS5 version has a PLATINUM



It's a free upgrade unless you got the game through PS Plus



#PS4 #PS5 What Remains of Edith Finch PS5 version available now!The PS5 version has a PLATINUMIt's a free upgrade unless you got the game through PS Plus #PS4 share #PS5 Share What Remains of Edith Finch PS5 version available now!The PS5 version has a PLATINUM🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆It's a free upgrade unless you got the game through PS Plus#PS4 #PS5 #PS4share #PS5Share https://t.co/KCKSVgoqa8

It appears that the rental model of video games on the PS Plus service is why Sony might have decided on this. Nevertheless, it's sure to be disappointing for many who are subscribed to PS Plus. The service was recently revamped to serve as a potential competitor to the Xbox Game Pass.

As things stand, only owners of individual copies of the game are eligible for the upgrade. Those accessing it through PS Plus will have to stick with the old-gen version even if they're playing it on the PS5.

Incidentally, this is a repeat of a similar anti-consumer move that Sony made in the past. The release of the next-gen version of Final Fantasy VII and how it was implemented follows a similar story.

FINAL FANTASY VII @finalfantasyvii



• PS Plus subscribers who previously redeemed



• Episode Intermission, the DLC featuring Yuffie Kisaragi, will be 25% off for a limited time! Starting this Wednesday...• PS Plus subscribers who previously redeemed @FinalFantasy VII Remake via @PlayStation Plus will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version of the game.• Episode Intermission, the DLC featuring Yuffie Kisaragi, will be 25% off for a limited time! Starting this Wednesday...• PS Plus subscribers who previously redeemed @FinalFantasy VII Remake via @PlayStation Plus will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version of the game.• Episode Intermission, the DLC featuring Yuffie Kisaragi, will be 25% off for a limited time! https://t.co/mnkCIRR586

When the next-gen version of the popular title arrived, the game was already available as part of the PS Plus lineup. It had been available since March 2021, but the upgrade was treated similarly. Only those who had bought Final Fantasy VII separately were offered the free upgrade. The decision regarding the upgrade of What Remains of Edith Finch is very similar.

However, Sony later revoked this decision in December 2021. So it remains to be seen if the latest game in question will also receive a similar treatment, which will surely delight all those subscribed to the PS Plus.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far