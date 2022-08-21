"Sony IP coming to gamepass is big deal": Death Stranding's debut on Xbox Game Pass leads fans to discuss potential

The Xbox Game Pass could be a critical cornerstone, ensuring that the second half of 2022 won't be as bad for Microsoft's gaming division as many feared. This period was supposed to be full of activity with the scheduled releases of Redfall and Starfield.

Sadly for fans, both games have now got pushed back to 2023. While it looked precarious, Xbox has bounced back with some major additions to the service. This has led to many expressing their shock at how the Xbox Game Pass overcame the setbacks.

Klobrille @klobrille



Rewatch the announcement: As a reminder, Kojima Productions is not only bringing Death Stranding to Xbox players on PC via PC Game Pass, the studio is also working on a completely new Xbox first-party project with Xbox Game Studios.Rewatch the announcement: youtube.com/watch?v=FIDqZ-… As a reminder, Kojima Productions is not only bringing Death Stranding to Xbox players on PC via PC Game Pass, the studio is also working on a completely new Xbox first-party project with Xbox Game Studios.Rewatch the announcement: youtube.com/watch?v=FIDqZ-… https://t.co/BTbYDBN05x

Earlier on August 20, there was confirmation that Death Stranding will come to the service. This is a huge revelation as it's a PlayStation exclusive. While its status on consoles won't change, PC players can dive into its post apocalyptic world.

This isn't the first time Xbox has surprised the gaming world with additions to its Netflix-styled service. With that being said, many are speculating about its potential and capability to remove barriers created by console exclusivity.

Gamers are amazed at Xbox Game Pass and its inclusion of bespoke games

Death Stranding will officially come to the PC Game Pass starting August 23, with the confirmation coming from creator Hideo Kojima himself. The move was made possible due to the different distributors for PC and PlayStation.

While Xbox players would have loved to play the game as well, this is a significant moment for everyone involved.

E.S.G Easy Street Gaming @EasyStreetGamer Get this Sony is supporting Xbox better than PlayStation



MLB The Show is on Game Pass & can be played on xCloud using touch controls



Death Stranding is on PS+ & PC Game Pass but with PC Game Pass you get the PC version, better graphics, resolution & fps



PS+ has PS4 version Get this Sony is supporting Xbox better than PlayStationMLB The Show is on Game Pass & can be played on xCloud using touch controlsDeath Stranding is on PS+ & PC Game Pass but with PC Game Pass you get the PC version, better graphics, resolution & fpsPS+ has PS4 version

Even more impressive is that the Xbox Game Pass secured MLB The Show 22 on its release date. The game was developed by San Diego Studios, which is owned by PlayStation, so having it on day one is no mean feat.

While many have been amazed, some feel that Death Stranding is an exception. The existence of separate publishers on each platform facilitated its arrival. However, this isn't the case for most games, as they would retain the typical hardships that come with console exclusivity.

Shatro @ShatroGames

Do not expect this to happen to any PS first party title by studios they own. @G27Status Death Stranding is an exception because the PC port was published by 505 Games, I assume.Do not expect this to happen to any PS first party title by studios they own. @G27Status Death Stranding is an exception because the PC port was published by 505 Games, I assume.Do not expect this to happen to any PS first party title by studios they own.

Some feel games like Spider-Man could end up having the same fate as their direct ownership belongs to Marvel and Disney. They could make the same demands that MLB put forth for The Show.

Brett @MrBLTs @ShatroGames @G27Status Also remember Spider-Man just like MLB is a license. If MLB can demand console parity so can Disney. @ShatroGames @G27Status Also remember Spider-Man just like MLB is a license. If MLB can demand console parity so can Disney.

While some feel that the promotions are too much, one user emphasized the massive impact of Death Stranding's arrival on Xbox Game Pass.

CJ @CooljoshuaXD @iinnocuous @G27Status Any Sony IP coming to gamepass is a big deal for obvious reasons. @iinnocuous @G27Status Any Sony IP coming to gamepass is a big deal for obvious reasons.

Many are focusing on Spider-Man since Sony doesn't directly own the IP, despite exclusively releasing it on PlayStation and PC.

Honest Abe @Honest_Abez @G27Status I genuinely wonder if there’s a case for Spiderman. It’s not a Sony game IP at all, so who’s to say that Marvel wouldn’t force Sony to release it everywhere much like MLB did with “The Show”? @G27Status I genuinely wonder if there’s a case for Spiderman. It’s not a Sony game IP at all, so who’s to say that Marvel wouldn’t force Sony to release it everywhere much like MLB did with “The Show”?

One user was quick to recall a similar incident involving Metro Exodus, which was exclusive to the Epic Games Store. Despite that caveat, Microsoft was still able to bring the game onto their subscription service for a limited time.

zerep @ZerepYT @G27Status Don't forget the first case was Metro Exodus where it has a exclusivity deal with epic games but they were able to get it on the Xbox store/Xbox game pass @G27Status Don't forget the first case was Metro Exodus where it has a exclusivity deal with epic games but they were able to get it on the Xbox store/Xbox game pass

As of now, one can only speculate on how much Xbox Game Pass can grow in the future. Death Stranding's arrival is a major statement of intent and fans will be excited to play it on August 23.

