Sony PS5 pre-orders in India start today; cost, launch date, and retailers available

Indian console gamers have waited for months to hear good news about the PS5, and now, they can finally place their pre-orders for the same.

The launch of a next-gen console is always going to be a massive affair. Given how successful Sony was with the PS4, the hype surrounding the PS5 is deafening. The console has been in extremely high demand, as evidenced by the rampant scalping and quickly-vanishing stocks with retailers for the global launch.

Sony took its time announcing the console launch dates in India for various reasons, including a bizarre trademark dispute in Delhi. However, after jumping through many hoops, the PS5 is finally going to be available for pre-orders very soon, and fans can try and place their orders today.

Sony PS5 pre-orders in India begin today: Here's all the details

The PS5 pre-orders begin at 12 PM (Noon) on January 12th and will be available with the following retailers:

Amazon

Vijay Sales

Games The Shop

Flipkart

Croma

Reliance Digital

Shop at Sony Center

The standard version of the PS5 costs ₹49,990, while the Digital Edition is priced at ₹39,990. The difference between the two is that the latter will not include an optical disc drive, which means players cannot use discs on the Digital Edition.

The consoles themselves will be launched on February 2nd.

In terms of other hardware specifications, the consoles are identical and will deliver similar performances. The PS5, along with the Xbox Series X, marks the arrival of next-gen gaming in India with a blisteringly fast SSD, powerful GPUs, and 4K performance up to 120 FPS.

There are also quality games available on launch, such as Demon's Souls, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, and more. PS4 owners are in luck as the PS5 also includes Backwards Compatibility, meaning they will be able to play the former's games on the new console with ease.