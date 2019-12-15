SouL and Entity Gaming joining PMAS 2019 as Guest Teams; Here are the full details

Rabia FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 15 Dec 2019, 16:25 IST SHARE

PUBG Mobile All-Stars India 2019

The PUBG Mobile All-Stars India is in its final stages of Mastery Scrims. Fifteen star teams of India are competing in Mastery Scrims, and the winner will get ₹5,00,000. Besides this, a guest team is also invited daily to compete with these teams. Nepali Ho Ni and Portal Esports have played the Mastery Scrims as guests till now.

Now, since one last day of the stage is left, so, PUBG Mobile India has planned a big surprise for the fans. PUBG Mobile listened to the fans and SouL, and Entity Gaming will be joining as the guest teams on the last day of PMAS Mastery Scrims 2019.

Though everyone was enjoying watching the tournament, the audience was missing the champion teams, SouL and Entity Gaming. They made this announcement on their official Instagram handle. And not only this, Nepali Ho Ni, Portal Esports, and Crazy Gang will also compete on the last day of mastery scrims.

A total of 20 teams will play on the seventh and final day of the Mastery Scrims. Etg.Brawlers are on the top of the leaderboard till now, with 353 points followed by Fnatic with 351 points. The PUBG fans can catch live action on PUBG Mobile India's official YouTube channel.